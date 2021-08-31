A photo of the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, taken through a night vision scope, is the last image of American forces on the ground in Afghanistan. After 20 years of fighting, troops ended the U.S. mission in Kabul on Aug. 31.
Maj. Gen. Chris Donauhue was commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-Afghanistan before taking command of the 82nd Airborne Division last year, according to the Army.
“In awe of our Sky Dragon Soldiers. This was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy,” the 18th Airborne Corps tweeted, along with the photo of Donahue’s departure, “the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.”
