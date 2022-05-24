Fort Liberty is the new name recommended for Fort Bragg, according to an announcement by the Naming Commission Tuesday.
“Perhaps no value has proved more essential to the United States of America and the history of its military than Liberty. Our Army was founded to achieve the ideal of liberty. In the American Revolution, patriots fought for the liberty to direct their lives, pursue their happiness, and determine their futures through representative democracy. When they created a standing military to provide for the common defense, they did so in order to secure the blessings of liberty. Encompassing more than simple freedom of action, movement, or commerce, our founding generations conceived of liberty as a force central to realizing full human promise,” reads a statement published on the Naming Commission’s website. “In the 21st century, liberty remains the central tenet of America and its Army. Liberty graces our currency and our landmarks, and is essential to our founding documents … Liberty continues to unite the Army. It features on crests, centers the Divisional song of the storied 82d Airborne Division, and anchors the motto of the equally heralded U.S. Army Special Forces.”
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress in 2020, mandates the modification or removal of names that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who voluntarily served with the Confederacy. The initial focus is on renaming several major military posts including Bragg.
Fort Bragg was originally developed as an artillery training camp during World War I. The then-temporary camp was named after North Carolina native Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Civil War Confederate officer. Camp Bragg later became home to the North Carolina National Guard and was renamed Fort Bragg in 1922, when it became a permanent military installation.
A Fort Bragg Naming Commission was formed to recommend names that exemplify both U.S. military and national values, with an eye specifically on gaining feedback and insight from community members on Fort Bragg and surrounding communities.
Fort Yarborough, Fort Robinson, Fort Sandhills and Fort Liberty were four names in a lengthy list of potential options under consideration. An electronic survey was launched in 2021 to gather feedback.
During a Renaming Commission meeting held Aug. 11, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, whose district includes Fort Bragg, noted one of the names was Edward S. Bragg, an accomplished Union Generalin the Civil War who later served four terms in Congress, among other achievements.
“There is precedent for a community coming together to replace an obscure but controversial name with a more positive choice with the same last name,” Hudson said, citing King County, WA, which originally recognized William King, a slave holder, but was more recently renamed in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
However, the independent Naming Commission has recommended Fort Liberty, which connects with the U.S. Army Special Operation Command’s motto “De Opresso Liber,” which is translated from Latin as "To Free the Oppressed" and the second stanza of the 82nd All-American song.
Fort Bragg was one of nine Army posts with new name recommendations announced by the Naming Commission Tuesday. A final report is expected to be delivered to Congress by Oct. 1, which also details the costs of removing and changing the names. Under the law, the secretary of defense is expected to implement the commission's plan no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.