Fort Bragg sign

Fort Bragg has been consolidated into one federal judicial district, the Eastern District of North Carolina, as signed into law Tuesday, July 5.

The bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Richard Burr (R-NC) and U.S. Representatives Deborah Ross (D-NC) and Richard Hudson (R-NC), was supported by the entire North Carolina delegation.

The nation’s largest military installation by population, Fort Bragg spans across six North Carolina counties: Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Scotland, and Richmond. Cumberland and Harnett are located in the Eastern District, while the other four counties are in the Middle District. Depending on where on Fort Bragg an infraction occurred, an individual would be required to appear in court 20 minutes away or up to two hours away. A similar redistricting occurred several years ago when Congress moved FCI Butner into the Eastern District.

"This commonsense legislation will help families at Fort Bragg by allowing all court cases stemming from the base to be heard in the Eastern District's courthouse in nearby Fayetteville,” Congressman Hudson said. “I appreciate the leadership and support of Congresswoman Ross, Senators Burr and Tillis, and my colleagues on this bipartisan bill."

The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Representatives G. K. Butterfield (D-NC), Greg Murphy, MD (R-NC), David Price (D-NC), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Kathy Manning (D-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Alma Adams (D-NC), and Ted Budd (R-NC).

