The Fort Bragg Transition Assistance Program and Hiring Our Heroes joined efforts to host the Hiring Our Heroes two-day career summit at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Bragg, Sept. 29-30.
“Despite the unprecedented nature of the past 18 months, our military community’s commitment to service remains unchanging, and service members and their Families have continued to serve, transition from the military, and move to new communities in support of that service,” said Eric Eversole, Hiring Our Heroes president. “Hiring Our Heroes, joined by American businesses of all sizes, has likewise remained committed to connecting these service members, veterans, and spouses with meaningful employment, and we’re proud to bring this career summit to the Fort Bragg-area military community.”
Currently, 280 attendees have registered for the event. Of those attendees, 198 are service members in the transition phase, 54 are veterans, and 28 are family members. There will be 85 companies in attendance to provide information and opportunities during the Career Summit.
“In a normal hiring process, businesses have little time to consider the number of job seekers, in order to find the right candidate,” said Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hartman, a transitioning Soldier within the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “With this Career Summit, we as the military, are privileged to have employers come and devote time and energy to give focus to us.”
The 2-day summit includes an employer spotlight, training programs, military spouse programs, and career fair.
