Service members, families and Department of Defense civilians are invited to attend the annual Fort Bragg Run, Honor, Remember 5k on Saturday, May 21, with opening remarks beginning at 7:45 a.m., at Hedrick Stadium. The run honors service members who have died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001.
“Fort Bragg is honored to once again have the opportunity to host such a moving event,” said Col. Scott Pence, the garrison commander of Fort Bragg. “Though we honor and remember our fallen service members every day, it is always a very humbling experience to pay respect in such a visual manner. The sacrifices of fallen service members are cherished in the hearts of their survivors and it is our responsibility to care for them and honor their service members' memories.”
The field at Hedrick Stadium will have the display of approximately 7,000 boots in rows, each bearing a photograph to honor a fallen service member. The emotionally moving display hasn’t been showcased since 2019 due to COVID restrictions.
"The boot display is a special tribute to our fallen heroes,” said Charlotte Watson, Fort Bragg Survivor Outreach Services program manager. “It represents the lives of so many who have defended our country and given the ultimate sacrifice. We are honored to be able to display such a moving tribute to honor those men and women who served this great nation. The display is our opportunity to acknowledge the loss of our Surviving Families, showing their loved one is not forgotten and neither is their sacrifice. "
Hedrick Stadium is located on the corner of Long Street and Reilly Road on Fort Bragg.
The run is free and no registration is required. It is open to all military, DoD identification card holders and their guests. For more information, go to www.bragg.armymwr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.