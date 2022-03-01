Fort Bragg Sign

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Fort Bragg All Veterans Job Fair at Crown Complex Arena on Thursday, March 3, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

To register for the Fort Bragg All Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

More than 35 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers. Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

DAV’s Assistant National Employment Director Rob Lougee, a disabled Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War, is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities in the Fort Bragg area and nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Rob Lougee at (859) 442-2055.

