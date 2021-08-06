Hampton Williams, a former fire chief who spent most of his life battling blazes in Southern Pines, died Wednesday. He was 67 years old.
Williams’ death was announced by the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department on what would have been the 35th anniversary of his hiring. He joined the agency on Aug. 4, 1986.
Over the next several years, Williams rose through the department’s ranks. He was promoted to lieutenant in June 1997 and was named captain the following May.
Williams began his 11-year run as fire chief in 2005, leading the department through a period of unprecedented growth.
“He spent 30 years with the Town of Southern Pines, and it’s a little unheard of today for a person to stay with one employer so long,” said Mike Cameron, who succeeded Williams as fire chief in 2016. “He went through a lot of changes with the department. He saw the department go from being an almost-volunteer department to a department with a full-time staff.”
Cameron, a Moore County native who previously fought fires in Wake County, said it was Williams who persuaded him to join the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department.
“In all honesty, I would not be here if it were not for him,” Cameron said. “He encouraged me to come to Southern Pines, and we worked side-by-side together for the better part of 10 years. We had a great relationship, and his loss has left a hole in the fire station and a hole in my heart.”
David McNeill, who served as mayor of Southern Pines from 2011 to 2019, said Williams “embodied the characteristics of an individual you’d want to serve as fire chief.”
“He was a leader,” McNeill said. “He hired quality people and made sure they were trained in all areas of service. He made sure the fire department was ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Under Williams’ watch, the department successfully contained an early morning blaze that destroyed a pizza restaurant on West Pennsylvania Avenue in 2014. McNeill said a number of downtown buildings would have been lost if not for the agency’s quick response.
The building was owned by The Pilot, and the newspaper’s offices were located mere feet away from the restaurant. Publisher David Woronoff said the flames never reached the newspaper or any other nearby buildings thanks to the “heroic efforts” of Williams and his crew.
“The Pilot certainly owes Chief Williams a debt of gratitude,” Woronoff said. “He was a textbook public servant.”
Before he retired, Williams was presented with the Order Of The Long Leaf Pine, one of the state’s highest honors. He went on to work as a fire training coordinator at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford.
Williams died following a “long battle with cancer,” according to a social media post by the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department. He is survived by his wife and three adult children.
In an interview with The Pilot before his retirement, Williams acknowledged that firefighting can be a difficult job “because you have to spend a lot of time away from your family.”
“But you form a second family here,” he said at the time. “I can’t think of any other way I would have liked to have spent my last 30 years. It’s been a fulfilling, really rewarding career.”
The Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department will receive William's family and friends from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. on Sunday at the agency's downtown station. A service will follow at noon.
