For 13 years, Megan Tate worked ‘round-the-clock hours as a paramedic. The bustle of a career focused on saving lives was fulfilling, and a good fit for her outgoing personality.
“I loved every second of it,” Tate said.
But the birth of her second child prompted her to reevaluate her family’s priorities. After a brief stint as a stay-at-home mom, she began selling insurance and was surprised to find how much she enjoyed a more traditional office environment.
When her husband’s job brought Tate to Moore County, she participated in a training program with investment firm Edward Jones to become a financial advisor. Her focus is helping new investors plan for their future.
“I wish I knew when I was working as a paramedic about this service. My goal is to educate people and dispel myths, like that you have to have a lot of money to need a financial advisor,” Tate said.
“What I really enjoy is taking a deeper dive to help people realize their bigger future. It is not just about what you need but how far I can get you. How far can I help you grow?”
Tate said new clients may discover they have an asset, for example an 401K plan from a previous employer, that is not performing well.
“People might be afraid to make decisions because the market is volatile, but with a long term goal in mind, a little bit of short term volatility won’t hurt you,” she said. “I can help you move that account to make sure it is designed to meet your retirement and future goals. Especially these days, when there are a lot of people who have lost their jobs or are making a career change because of the pandemic, this is important to think about.”
Find Megan Tate at the Edward Jones office located at 7647 N C Hwy 211 Suite B in West End, or call (910) 295-0307. For more information about Edward Jones, visit www.edwardjones.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.