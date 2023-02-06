Former N.C. Sen. Jerry Tillman, a longtime Randolph County educator who later went on to serve in the State Senate, has died.
Tillman had been serving on the State Board of Transportation since he resigned from the Senate in 2020 after nine terms. He was 82.
Tillman was a career educator from Randolph County, working for 35 years as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and coach. He was an influential senator who co-chaired the Finance Committee and the education appropriations committee, and when he retired, he said he was most proud of his work on tax and education reform.
His Senate district included Moore and Randolph counties until new districts were redrawn in 2017.
Tillman was also known for quoting country music on the Senate floor and occasionally singing with Sen. Mike Woodard, his unlikely friend from the other party. “My old singing partner is now harmonizing with Townes and Guy. RIP, Pancho,” Woodard tweeted Sunday.
His 2020 resignation came as a surprise to many since he’d filed for another term. “Old J.T.’s gonna get outta here today,” he told reporters at the time.
"Jerry was highly regarded in Raleigh and back in Randolph County for being a dedicated educator and leader," said Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger. "He played a significant role in shaping the policies that made North Carolina the best state in the nation.
"Jerry was truly larger than life. He was never afraid to share his thoughts on a particular bill and would often lighten the mood by regaling us with tales about music, racing, and baseball. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, according to a post from Cumby Family Funeral Service.
