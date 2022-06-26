Karolyn Martin was crowned 2023 Miss North Carolina on Saturday evening at High Point Theater. She will go on to compete in the 2023 Miss America pageant scheduled later this year.
A military child, she has lived all over the country. While her parents were living in Whispering Pines, she competed and won the local preliminary title, serving as 2021 Miss Moore County. She was second runner-up in last year's Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition. She also received the Quality of Life Award at the competition for her community service. This year she won the title of 2022 Miss Metrolina to compete for the state crown.
Julia DeSerio, 2022 Miss Sandhills, placed second runner-up on Saturday evening. She is the chorus and piano teacher at Crest Middle School in Shelby, and worship leader at Zoar Baptist Church. In this week's events, DeSerio won seven designated benefactor scholarships and was one of two preliminary red carpet winners.
Emily Muse, 2022 Miss Moore County, also earned a spot in the Top 11 on Saturday as a Miss North semi-finalist. A 2017 graduate of Union Pines High School and more recent graduate of Appalachian State University, Muse is director of recruiting operations for Eastern Kentucky University's football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.