Karolyn Martin, at center, 2023 Miss North Carolina and a former Miss Moore County, participated in the Walk to End Alzheimers, held at Aberdeen Lake Park, held Nov. 12. She was joined at the march by other state and local title holders, including the current Miss Moore County Brittney Putman and Emma Taylor, USA National Miss NC Junior Teen, and Victoria Huggins, a former Miss North Carolina.
Karolyn Martin, who served as the 2021 Miss Moore County, competes tonight in the Miss America program. The finals on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m., can be viewed at PageantsLive.com, and on the Pageants app on Roku, Samsung TVs and Apple TV. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m.
A military child and graduate of Appalachian State University, Martin has lived all over the country. While her parents were living in Whispering Pines, she competed and won the local preliminary title, and placed second runner-up in the 2021 Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition. She also received the Quality of Life Award at the competition for her community service.
Earlier this year she won the title of 2022 Miss Metrolina and was crowned 2023 Miss North Carolina in June, at High Point Theater.
Martin began preliminary competition on the Miss America stage on Monday evening, at Mohegan Sun Earth Expo and Convention Center, in Connecticut.
