Once considered for demolition, the older portion of the Moore County Detention Center will soon be housing inmates once again after renovation work is complete.
It’s been nearly seven years since inmates were moved into the new Moore County Detention Center at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety center. But with work about done on what will be known as the Moore County Detention Center annex, inmates will fill the space full time once again.
“We were looking at it and we thought, ‘Man, that building is just too good to tear down,’” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said of the building, built in 1995. “We put our heads together and looked at ways we could expand, bring in more revenue and give us more space.”
The renovations come with savings to the county’s bottom line. The 68-bed facility — used previously by the county from 1995 to 2014 — comes at a much smaller price tag than new construction costs for a project its size.
The new addition is also expected to add at least 15 years to the life of the current facility before renovations or additions to the facility will be needed, Fields said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the amount of money spent on the renovations to the jail annex so far is approximately $135,000. The cost for a new 68-bed facility would have been more than $18 million.
“It ain’t always got to be new to be right,” Fields said.
“The old facility that we’re calling now the jail annex was built in 1995 for $5 million,” Major Andy Conway said.
Nearly half the cost of the renovation project was funded through budgeted funds from the fiscal year 2019-20 budget; another $46,000 comes from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. State Criminal Alien Assistance Program funds, money spent when previously deported felons are housed at the Moore County Detention Center while “on hold” for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provided more than $13,000.
Of the $135,000 for renovation, more than $72,000 of that has been spent locally through different contractors. Inmates have also pitched in.
“We’ve been using inmate staff to do this,” Fields said. “I’ll give you one that came in and he was a painter. He did an awesome job of painting and we utilized him. We took some of these other inmates that didn’t know nothing about it and he kind of trained them and helped them a little bit.
“It’s a training process as well to give some of these folks another avenue to do income other than stealing or breaking. There’s other ways out there to make a living.”
The bulk of the work has gone to upgrades required by the state.The jail annex was built to jail codes in the early 1990’s and grandfathered in before being closed, Conway said. Updates were needed to bring the facility into compliance.
Fields said that the renovation’s addition to the nearly 200 beds in the detention center is expected to be completed later this month or early January.
There have been multiple plans for the annex, but Fields said right now the plan is to house female inmates.
“Our female population has hit the roof. Right now we can house up to 32 females and if it gets over 34, we’ve got to ship them out,” he said. “That will put them separate and apart from the male population.”
A small corridor in the jail annex also includes four single steel bar cells that were built in the late 1970’s that Fields hopes will provide another cost saving measure for the county in the future.
“There’s four bunks in there that’s separate and apart. Eventually our plan is to use them to house juveniles,” Fields said.
This would allow the county to hold juveniles up to 72 hours before the state comes to transport them. Now arrested juveniles have to be taken promptly to the closest juvenile facility, which is in Cabarrus County.
To prepare for using the annex, there have been trial runs with parolees and weekend misdemeanor offenders, Fields said.
“We’ve done some test modes up there in A and B block for weekenders and things have been good so far, plus it allows us to train the staff that will actually be there,” Fields said. “We’re looking to increase the state misdemeanor confinement program and that’s bringing misdemeanors that will serve time in our jail for two years or less.”
Keeping the influx of weekend offenders away from the general population also has been a plan for the detention center to help limit the threat of COVID-19 from coming in and out of the jail.
After sitting dormant for the last few years, the main purpose of the future jail annex before March was storage. Now those areas are being prepared to serve its original purpose once again, with some new changes.
Other renovations that will be finished in the coming weeks include changing the former kitchen facility into classrooms for inmate education. And while renovation work has been going on, the jail and Sheriff’s Office have used the indoor recreation room and other parts of the jail annex for training exercises.
Fields said that the jail annex will continue to provide tax savings for the future.
“What we are looking to offset the costs to house these other folks by bringing in that revenue to offset and save the taxpayers dollars,” he said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
