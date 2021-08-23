The amount of stories that George Little has of former North Carolina Governor James Holshouser is innumerable.
In more than 40 years working together — through the election of Holshouser to governor, serving in his cabinet, working together on countless endeavors in Moore County after Holshouser retired to Southern Pines — Little is one of the few people who can speak at length about Holshouser, who passed away in Moore County in 2013.
Another who knew the late governor for an extended period of time was former Governor James Martin. Martin has been tapped to deliver the first in-person lecture on the late governor’s life in the initial James E. Holshouser Speaker Series at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center Sept. 21.
Martin served as North Carolina governor from 1985 to 1993. He was just the third Republican since Reconstruction to serve the state as governor and the only one so far to serve two full terms in office.
“Holshouser was a very good governor and a great individual,” Little said. “I said it was time to name something for him and the college has the right place.”
The first event comes after nearly two years of planning. The COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked holding any events inside last year. Organizers were able to put together a virtual lecture by Dr. Nixon Ellis on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the organizers will have an in-person lecturer to speak on the life of the late governor and namesake for the series.
Among initiatives that Holshouser pushed for while in office from 1973 to 1977 was public secondary education, especially through the community college system. Sandhills Community College was one of many colleges across the state directly affected by efforts by Holshouser.
“It will be recognition for him because of what he did here in the county. Also he was a big community college supporter,” Little said. “He treated us good when he was governor, but he also got involved and helped us, even before I went on as chairman of the board.”
Little helped raise more than $125,000 for Holshouser in the 1972 election and then served as the deputy secretary and secretary of natural and economic resources in his cabinet.
In his retirement, Holshouser moved to Moore County to practice law. That’s when current Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey got to know him.
“Jim was one of my heroes,” Dempsey said. “We had a breakfast group and Jim was always a part of the group, but he was like Socrates of our breakfast club.
“He was the kind of person you wanted to emulate in your personal life and the kind of person that you wish we had more of in political life.”
Like the speaker series, the recently renovated Bradshaw Performing Arts Center was opened shortly before the pandemic forced a shutdown to public gatherings. Now both are looking to welcome crowds to the 600-seat state of the art facility.
The connection with the speaker series and the community college aligns with the vision for Sandhills.
“I’m excited about it. Honoring the legacy of Jim Holshouser, a person who crossed party lines so to speak, is a great way to involve the community,” Dempsey said. “The college is here to stimulate thought and discussion and ideas. I hope that this series will do just that.
“There’s so many ways to reach out and explain one’s positions on the issues. I just think it’s a great time for a series like the Holshouser series.”
Leading up to the first live lecture, organizers are offering the opportunity to become “founder donors.” A $250 or more tax-exempt donation by a couple or an individual will have the donor’s name listed on the series website and printed programs for future lectures. Donors will be given two tickets to the first two lectures of the series. Donors can register on the speaker series’ website www.JEHlectures.com.
Walter Bull, the organizer of the speaker series, said fundraising is ongoing for the next month leading up to the first lecture.
“The lecture series will offer our contributors and supporters a venue where they can hear a good speaker and do two or three a year, whatever works for scheduling,” Little said. “It benefits the college, the community and the area.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
I think I will attend if governor shutdown doesn't interfere with more mandates.
Much better than hearing all the carp from the Hunt columnists in the Op/Ed section.
