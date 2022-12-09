Enviva, the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, partnered with the Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association and Milliken Advisors to sustainably thin the loblolly pine on over 500 acres of Hoke Community Forest in preparation for the establishment of a longleaf pine savanna. On Saturday, Dec. 3, more than 15 organizations and 100 community residents gathered to plant the first longleaf pine seedlings as the project officially enters its second phase of restoration.
The large parcel of land is one of a few community forests in the U.S. Southeast. This unique piece of land is dedicated to and managed for conservation, environmental education, and economic welfare. Hoke Community Forest is owned by Hoke County and is managed for the financial benefit and recreational use of the citizens of Hoke County. The community forest is situated in a county with a large minority population and has previously been in economic distress due to manufacturing job losses and agricultural downturns, leaving the county to primarily survive on property taxes alone. To generate future revenue for the project, additional timber harvests will take place and will be done sustainably following the longleaf pine restoration plan developed by Milliken Advisors. The income garnered from logging and tourism makes Hoke Community Forest a valuable economic asset to the residents and officials of Hoke County.
“This type of partnership between federal and state agencies, NGOs and private industry, holds great promise to create intergenerational wealth for the rural families who own the vast majority of the longleaf forest,” said Jesse Wimberley, coordinator of the Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association. “Sustainable forestry can also strengthen rural economies that have been adversely affected by the loss of traditional agriculture and industry in the U.S. Southeast.”
Phase one of the restoration project commenced when the Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association engaged with Enviva, which sources low-value wood in the U.S. Southeast from forest stands used in the production of wood pellets. Both forest thinnings and prescribed burns are standard techniques used to reduce fire risk, restore more natural forest structures, and reduce stress and agricultural competition in forested areas susceptible to insect and disease. Enviva remains committed to protecting the forest landscape and supporting forest management and growth within its operational footprint, and therefore participates in a wide variety of conservation-minded partners in both the public and the private sectors.
The Hoke Community Forest Restoration Project serves as an archetype of the type of restoration projects Enviva engages with and supports. One of the main conservation goals of Hoke Community Forest is to conserve the rare Sandhill ecosystem which is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker and longleaf pine forests.
“Longleaf pine ecosystems provide a wealth of benefits – from forest products, to biodiversity, to ecosystem services – that can make direct economic, environmental, and cultural impacts on all communities that are found with the longleaf range,” said Carol Denhof, President of The Longleaf Alliance.
In phase two, The Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association, Enviva, Milliken Advisors, and The Longleaf Alliance, with other partners will continue to assist in the development of the community forest by providing a mechanism to acquire, manage, and distribute funds, as well as oversee that the silvicultural and forest management practices are appropriately carried out by all partners. In addition to the initial partners outlined above, Saturday’s planting event included members from NC State University, Duke University, U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Hoke County officals, Great Woods Companies, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Southern Fire Exchange, the Boy Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts of America, and the regional 4-H Group for Hoke County, to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.