Pinehurst Police Chief Earl Phipps says “the time is now right” for him to retire after postponing the move nearly a year ago.
Phipps had previously planned to retire last Oct. 31, but put that off because of changes in the Police Department that included the hiring of a new deputy chief, the retirement of a captain, and the resignation of an administrative coordinator.
“I decided to postpone it until everybody was in place and got a little more experience, and were more familiar with our operations,” Phipps said in an interview Thursday. His last day will be Aug. 28, ending a nine-year tenure in Pinehurst.
“I am incredibly proud of what has been accomplished in my time here,” Phipps said. “I feel like I am leaving the department in good shape.”
Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland said Friday that Phipps "has served the village and Moore County very well."
"We are wishing him all the best," he said. "We appreciate the many contributions he has made to our safety and also to our Citizens on Patrol program with Pinehurst residents who have participated and been trained in various activities for the police department."
Residents in community surveys have consistently rated the village high for safety. Last year, 96 percent of residents said they have a feeling of safety in the village. Police services are among the highest rated services in the village.
That was not the case in 2011, when Phipps was hired to replace Ronnie Davis, who had been chief for six years.
Nancy Fiorillo, who won election as mayor that November after two years on the Vllage Council, recalled that the department had a “terrible reputation” because of its drunk driving and traffic enforcement. She said the police were “very aggressive.” Some residents complained of police cruisers following them home to look for infractions.
“I asked him how he was going to change that,” said Fiorillo, who stepped down last year after two terms as mayor. “He told me it was just like a speedboat. You steer it very gently in the direction you want it to go. You don’t make any sharp turns.
“He did just that. He turned the department around. We have one of the best police departments around now. It would not have been that way if it wasn’t for Earl. He has done a great job.”
Fiorillo also praised Phipps for his “community mindedness” and what he has done for different organizations, including Special Olympics. Phipps started the Polar Plunge several years ago, which has raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics.
“Not only was he an excellent police chief, he has also done so much for the community,” she said.
Phipps knew what he was coming into, but he wanted to start slowly.
“I thought it was really important early on to just listen and try to understand what the officers’ perspectives were one-on-one, and what the citizens thought,” Phipps said. “I did a lot of that. I wanted to hear what the community wanted, what their expectations were, what they were looking for out of a world-class police organization. I took all of that advice to heart.”
Among the things Phipps heard: The chief should be more visible in the community.
“I have tried to do that. I have been out in the community, being involved in what is happening. … The community really wants to see the face of law enforcement there, that we’re with them, we’re together, we’re part of the community, and we care.”
Phipps thinks that was especially evident in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis earlier this year. His officers knelt when a traveling protest caravan passed through the village in early June in a “show of respect and unity.”
“We wanted to make sure our community knew we heard them, we understand,” Phipps said. “We want things to be right and to be better.
“We are blessed here to have an organization — from the newest officer to the most senior officer, to our civilian staff and our volunteers — who all care about the community, and the community cares about us. We have tried to build an organization that is transparent and open.”
Phipps said now more than ever the relationship between police and the community is “really important.” He said the village has benefited from that strong relationship.
“They know who the officers are,” he said. “They know us personally, and we know them. They are our family, they are our neighbors and our friends. That is a true partnership. … We feel the love from our community. We’re just trying to protect them and serve them and give them the best quality of life we can.”
Phipps likes to quote Sir Robert Peel, a British citizen who is considered the father of modern policing and the philosophy of community policing: “The police are the public and the public are police.”
Phipps said one of the “greatest” things for him about being police chief here is the relationship with the community, which has made the department’s job easier. He added that the credit goes to the men and women in uniform as well as the civilian staff.
“They don’t just punch a clock every day,” he said.
Phipps noted that the department is currently undergoing an extensive accreditation process that will be completed next March.
“We have grown as an agency from being a reactionary force to one that is fully functioning as a proactive force,” he said. “Our department is a world class organization.I am pretty proud of that.”
Phipps. 52, became the village’s police chief in December 2011 after a 22-year career with the Greenville Police Department. He grew up in Sanford, and during high school, he worked for a contractor who installed water lines in the village.
The idea that he would someday come back to be police chief was far-fetched. After graduating from Lee Senior High, he went off to East Carolina University to major in music with dreams of becoming a band director and some day directing at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall.
But a ride-along with a Greenville police officer his senior year led to a drastic change in career plans. He recalled being “scared to death” when the officer had to respond to a domestic violence call and chase down a suspect who had assaulted a woman.
“He saved the day,” Phipps said of the officer’s actions. “From that minute on, I thought, ‘Where has this been my whole life?’ That kind of lit the fire.”
Phipps graduated and also married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda. He worked three odd jobs before going through the Greenville Police Academy and joining the force.
During his time with the department, Phipps was commander of a newly formed Code Enforcement Division. He also co-founded Angel Cops, a Greenville-based nonprofit outreach ministry that cares for the homeless throughout Pitt County.
“I really had planned to retire there,” Phipps said. “I did not really think of going anywhere else.”
He was up for a promotion in the department when he learned about the opening for the chief’s job in Pinehurst. Even though he felt he might not have the experience needed to be a chief, the job appealed to him because he would be closer to his mother.
“Rhonda and the kids and I prayed about it,” he said.
Phipps said the day before he was to start the promotional process in Greenville, then-Village Manager Andy Wilkison called and asked if the two could meet at the Char Grill on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
“I had this sense of peace when Andy called,” Phipps said. “I just knew after all this praying, this sounds like the place where I am supposed to be. … That turned out to be one of the best cheeseburgers I ever had.”
As soon as he hung up the phone from talking with Wilkison, Phipps said he got a text from that chaplain quoting a Bible verse from Revelations 3: 7-8 — “What he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts not one can open. I know your deeds. See I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut.”
His wife later gave him a stone with that verse written on it, which he has displayed on a shelf in his office.
“That has kind of been my charge,” he said. “This is where we are meant to be.”
Wilkison, who retired in 2014 after a 26-year career as village manager, said that hiring Phipps was the right thing to do. He agreed with Fiorillo that Phipps did an “excellent” job in softening the department's approach and building trust with the community.
“He was exactly what we needed,” Wilkison said, recalling the department’s reputation at the time. “What really stood out was his personality. He was a really good fit. He has had a great career. I am glad he was able to end it in Pinehurst. He has made this a better place.”
Phipps said he and his wife will go to work for Southern Software, a Southern Pines-based company that provides software for public safety agencies and municipalities, in January. In the interim, he will be volunteering his time for an effort to organize area churches to provide care for children, who will only be in school two days a week to start the new school year.
“Parents are struggling about what to do with their kids on days when they are not in school,” he said of a partnership between schools and churches that have space and volunteers to help provide a safe place.
Phipps said even though he will miss the job as police chief, he knows he is leaving the department in capable hands.
“It would be much harder to leave if I wasn’t so confident in the men and women here,” he said. “They are ready. They know exactly what to do to continue to move the department forward. I am not worried about that. I think we are in the best shape we’ve ever been as an organization.
“So it is a good time for me to walk away and know that we have done a lot of good things here. And I know there is even more to come for this department.”
A fine gentleman and a thoughtful and caring officer. We salute you, sir; and thank you for your service. God bless you; stay safe and healthy.
