Southern Moore County’s recent crossing of the “urban” population threshold has opened up new decisions for local officials to make, chiefly how to restructure transportation planning going forward.
The Pinehurst-Southern Pines designation in the 2020 census listed 50,319 residents and 25,063 housing units, officially making the area “urban” by federal standards. Urban areas with more than 50,000 residents qualify for a planning designation called a metropolitan planning organization (MPO). An MPO is basically a committee with subcommittees that design and carry out transportation plans in the designated region.
Its main functions are to “promote the safe and efficient management, operation and development of surface transportation systems that will serve the mobility needs of people and freight,” according to a recent presentation by state Department of Transportation officials Alena Cook and Scott Walston.
Southern Moore was previously part of a rural planning organization (RPO) for the Triangle area. Those groups function similarly but cover multiple counties. In other words, Moore was a small piece of a large pie. Now Moore County has the opportunity to be its own pie, allowing for a more focused approach to regional transportation planning.
The municipalities listed within the urban area include Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Pinebluff, Taylortown and Whispering Pines. Moore County is also a part of the group because it has unincorporated land scattered throughout those towns.
The MPO needs to cover, at a minimum, those municipalities included in the urban area and any municipalities that are expected to become urban in the next 20 years.
Matt Day, director of transportation for Triangle J Council of Governments, presented to members of the involved municipalities on Tuesday, addressing many of the overarching questions about the MPO and its formation.
Creating an MPO is a federal requirement, but it’s up to each urban area to decide how it’s structured. And if the area chooses not to take on the responsibility, another MPO can absorb it, like the one in Fayetteville.
MPOs
MPOs develop priorities for improvements to roads, rail, airports and trails and propose them to the state for ranking, prioritizing and potential funding. They are fiscally restrained with required five-year planning and take a more formal role in adopting a Transportation Improvement Program, or what’s frequently just called a TIP. TIPs are essentially a list of upcoming transportation projects for a given area.
MPOs receive a certain number of points to allocate for projects. The former RPO that Moore County participated in had 1,500 points across multiple counties to rank projects. The new MPO would likely get 1,200 points, all of which can be allocated to local projects.
Walston calls that a “big win” for the area because it doesn’t have to compete with transportation priorities in other counties.
The MPO will function with two committees. One will have local elected officials and DOT representatives. A second will be made up of staff from the county and municipalities, DOT staff and key stakeholders. A lead planning agency will also need to step forward to administer the functions of the MPO.
The members will largely dictate how the MPO works and operates. It would include voting and non-voting members to talk through decisions. Non-voting members could be key stakeholders, like the Moore County Airport or a neighboring municipality not originally included. The average board size for a small MPO in North Carolina is about eight voting members.
MPOs operate with federal funding along with a 20 percent match from the participating members. This funding structure is slightly different from the RPO, which only the county pays into. The members will decide how much each municipality pays. That is yet to be decided, but it could be weighted so the larger municipalities pay more than the smaller ones.
Day estimated that about $150,000 in federal funding would be awarded to the MPO for operations, so the local match would be about $35,000 yearly.
There are two critical deadlines for the group to meet: June 30 and Dec. 29. By this summer, a boundary needs to be established, including defining all members of the MPO. Before the end of the year, the lead planning agency and by-laws will need to be set.
Decisions about these details are weighted toward the towns that comprise 75 percent of the urban area. That means Pinehurst, as the largest, Southern Pines and Aberdeen need to agree on the boundary and how to structure membership.
One condition with creating the boundary is that it cannot look like “swiss cheese,” Day said, meaning it cannot have pockets within the MPO that exclude certain towns. However, a town outside the required handful can choose not to participate in decisions.
Day shared statistics about MPO sizes across North Carolina and bordering states. More MPOs are composed of partial counties compared to entire counties. But this MPO could extend its boundary to include the whole of Moore County.
The amount of money the MPO gets to operate would remain the same, regardless of its size, Walston said. However, it’s possible that the MPO could receive more points to put toward projects if the number of people within the boundary surpasses 100,000. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the 2021 population of Moore County at 102,763, but it’s unclear if the population would be based on the 2020 Census, which was under 100,000.
Moore County Commissioner Frank Quis spoke on behalf of the county’s interest in the MPO covering the entirety of Moore at this meeting. He said it would be beneficial to include the county because of projected growth and its plans to extend utilities.
“You all are the decision-makers, but your communities are generally developed. There’s growth occurring now. We’re (the county) over 100,000 — everybody knows that,” Quis said. “If you want to look at this in a silo, you can do that, but the growth will come outside your boundaries. And I think it wise to include the entity that will determine the zoning, the land-use, outside the boundaries.
“At a minimum, there needs to be cooperation and conversation, constantly, about growth and development, and transportation is a big part of that. Utilities are a big part of it. … We’re all intertwined. Our water, sewer, roads, so, I’m just throwing out the county’s perspective is we’re responsible for the areas outside of your boundaries.”
Representatives at the meeting hesitated to agree with Quis about extending the boundary.
Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons said he does not see an “advantage” to extending the MPO boundary too far, noting that Moore County is a big area with different types of development between the north and south, which could diverge interest across the board in terms of projects.
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston said its commissioners support staying “fairly tight” with the boundary.
Aberdeen Commissioner Wilma Laney said the MPO municipalities “should proceed with caution” by starting small.
“It is not new, but it’s new to us,” Laney said.
The MPO boundary could expand later if the members agree to invite others to the board.
After discussions amongst its board, Pinehurst thought it should volunteer as the lead planning agency and would like to keep the boundary small.
“We’re the big player, population-wise and things like that, so I think that it’s a great role for Pinehurst,” Council member Jeff Morgan.
Mayor John Strickland questioned the additional work and responsibilities Pinehurst would take on as the lead agency.
“Was there much of a discussion of all the responsibilities of the organizing town? How much more work is that going to be?” Strickland said. “I’m looking at the workload. That’s the issue for me.”
The Southern Pines Town Council did not express a unified opinion about the MPO boundary in its discussions but instead spent time examining the pros and cons of being part of one. The council members asked for some time to consider the options.
N.C. Board of Transportation member Pat Molamphy spoke with The Pilot on Thursday about the situation, sharing population projections for Moore County by 2040 and more of the county’s perspective.
The N.C. Office of State Budget and Management projects the Moore County population to be 146,972 in 2040 and 170,097 in 2050. These estimates could be used to argue the county’s perspective or even expand the MPO boundary to include up-and-coming areas like Carthage, Vass and Cameron.
Molamphy said he doesn’t see anything “detrimental” for the three largest towns to extend the MPO to the county because it can be smart in setting up the voting structure. He also noted that it could be more manageable from a planning perspective because of county-wide projects like those listed in the existing Moore County Transportation Plan.
Day and Walston will take the general information shared on Tuesday to create a few draft maps depicting different MPO boundaries for the towns to consider.
