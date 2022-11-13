For the first time in more than a decade, Moore County will have an all-new — albeit still all-Republican — delegation in the N.C. House of Representatives.
Rep. Allen McNeill, who did not run for reelection, will be handing over the District 78 seat he has held since 2012 to Neal Jackson. A resident of Robbins, Jackson handily defeated his Democratic opponent Erik Davis in Tuesday’s midterm, garnering 76 percent of the vote.
Rep. Jamie Boles, the Aberdeen funeral home owner who has represented District 52 since 2008, lost his bid for reelection in May’s Republican primary to fellow Rep. Ben Moss of Richmond County. Moss decided to run against his colleague in the General Assembly after his own district was redrawn.
Moore County gained a third representative through that redrawing of District 51, which for the past four years has belonged to John Sauls of Sanford. Sauls secured a third consecutive term on Tuesday, successfully fending off a challenge from Democrat Malcom Hall of Carthage.
In interviews with The Pilot, the two sitting legislators welcomed the opportunity to act on behalf of Moore County in the House. While neither of the men reside in Moore, they are both familiar with the area and spent time courting local constituents as part of their respective campaigns.
Moss, a railroad engineer, in 2020 became the first-ever Republican elected to represent District 66, which at the time comprised Richmond, Montgomery and Stanly counties. The Rockingham resident was pitted against Boles after redistricting melded Richmond County into District 52.
The district previously covered most of Moore County and none of Richmond. It now spans all of Richmond and only the southeastern portion of Moore.
Moss said people told him he “was crazy for even running” against Boles, who had represented District 52 since 2008. The John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank, predicted that Boles had a “distinct advantage” because of the “higher population of primary voters in Moore County” compared with Richmond, where voters were more likely to recognize Moss’ name on the ballot.
But Moss managed to usurp Boles with 53 percent of the vote. More than 2,260 of the 3,680 ballots cast for Moss came from Richmond County, where he was a county commissioner before running for state office.
“I knew the people in Moore didn’t know me,” Moss, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, said after his primary victory in May. “I wanted them to see I was a genuine person. I told them, ‘Hey, I’m a freshman, but I represented not just Richmond but also took care of folks in Montgomery and Stanly counties by representing them well.’ I just hoped people would give me a shot and decide to see if I could do what I said I would do.”
A retired minister, Sauls first represented District 51 from 2003 to 2007. Following a 10-year break from office, he successfully ran for reelection to his old seat in 2017.
He retained that seat by a comfortable margin on Tuesday, besting Hall with 65 percent of the vote. His district, however, will look different than it has in years past.
District 51, which previously covered all of Lee and a portion of Harnett counties, now includes Lee and a swath of eastern Moore County. But it is not entirely new territory for Sauls, who noted that Moore was part of his district when he first took office in the early 2000s.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve had part of Moore, but I’m very happy to be back in Moore County,” he said. “I spend a lot of time there playing golf, and that’s good people.”
He added: “For the Lee and Moore people, my goal is to continue to work for them and continue to provide good constituent services. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and keep bringing jobs to North Carolina and to Lee and Moore counties, and make life better for everybody.”
Jackson, a senior pastor at Beulah Baptist Church, is now the only elected representative of a Moore County district who actually lives in the county. He handily defeated his two Republican challengers in the May primary, garnering more than 67 percent of the vote.
Following his decisive victory in Tuesday’s election, Jackson said he planned to continue the “tradition of conservative, Christian values” established by McNeill and Harold Brubaker, who represented District 78 from 1977 to 2012.
“I’m honored at the opportunity to represent Randolph and Moore counties,” Jackson said, adding that he is “truly appreciative of the trust that Randolph and Moore counties have put in me with their votes.”
Emphasizing Education
The three newly elected representatives expressed a shared interest in education in interviews with The Pilot, but they approached the issue with distinct perspectives and priorities.
Moss said that “parents’ concerns for their child's education and what they're being introduced to” is a “very big deal.” This is especially true, he said, in Moore County, where meetings of the local Board of Education over the past couple years have become debate forums for everything from mask mandates for students to the content of little-read books on library shelves.
“Education is very important to me, personally, because my children are still in school and I care about other people's children," Moss said. "In my mind, there are some common-sense guidelines that need to be in place where parents have a chance to play a bigger factor in what actually goes on.”
Jackson, on the other hand, said he was concerned about the lagging academic performance of his district’s public-school students.
“Sandhills Classical (Christian School) is teaching second-graders Latin logic and rhetoric, and some of our public schools can’t teach kids to read at grade level,” he said. “We have to teach our kids reading, writing and arithmetic. If a child is not reading on grade-level at third grade, they’re 70 percent more likely to be in poverty.”
He added that “somebody has got to be a champion for those kids.”
“Reading is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” he said. “That’s a North Carolina issue.”
Sauls, meanwhile, said his No. 1 priority is community colleges, which he called his “heartbeat.”
“I support universities but they get all the money that they need,” he said. “The community colleges, we really have to fight for them. They do the most with the least amount of money and they’re the backbone of our economy, with our workforce.”
Moore County’s new delegation to the N.C. House of Representatives will be sworn in at the beginning of January. Members of the House receive an annual base salary of $13,951.
