For Jasmine Hobart, the daily work of caring for 15 horses starts around 6:30 a.m.
Hobart is a professional equestrian and trainer based at Tanglewood Farm in Southern Pines — one of hundreds of horse farms affected by the targeted attack on Moore County’s electrical infrastructure this past weekend.
From Saturday night to Wednesday afternoon when power was restored, Hobart’s routine had to change.
Not only could she accomplish very little before sunrise or after sunset, her barn — like the vast majority of farms in the area — relies on a well with an electric pump as its sole water source.
“Obviously it’s not the first time the power has gone out, but we always have warning if there’s a storm coming,” said Hobart.
“So what we always end up doing is getting any extra buckets, or tubs, or anything that we have and filling those all with water.”
With no opportunity to prepare, farm owners and workers had to get creative to get water to animals who can each drink upwards of 15 gallons per day.
Hobart quickly borrowed a large water tank from her fiance’s brother-in-law, who still had access to water to fill it, and drove it over in the bed of her truck. She had to return to refill the tank a second time before electricity was restored.
Meredith Eskridge cares for four horses and a donkey on her Youngs Road farm between Southern Pines and Vass. Even with a smaller number of animals, caring for them during the outage became an all-consuming task.
“You lay there awake all night long trying to figure out what am I going to do today and how am I going to handle this,” she said.
Part of the problem was that the electric golf cart, which she uses to move 50-pound bales of hay from the barn out to her horses’ fields, ran out of charge on the first day of the outage.
That, and her nearest water source was a neighbor running their well with a generator. So she loaded six 20-gallon muck buckets into her truck bed, using trash bags to line the buckets and prevent splashing on the way back.
Eskridge made two trips a day. Each time, one bucket went to her house so she could continue to flush toilets. The rest were for the horses.
Eskridge felt lucky to have stocked up on horse feed and other supplies shortly before the outage. Even when she has a few days to prepare for a storm, provisions for her horses always come first.
“While everybody’s running to the grocery store to get bread and milk, I usually forget to get food for myself whenever there are hurricane storm issues,” she said.
“I go in and sit down that night and go ‘Oh crap, I forgot about me.’”
Just southeast of Aberdeen, a small area of Hoke County off of N.C. 211 didn’t regain power until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Whitney Weston runs a busy lesson and training program with 15 horses at her new Valkyrie Sporthorses facility. Experience of prolonged outages during past hurricanes at her previous farm in Southern Pines motivated her to connect her current house to a public water source.
Cutting back on horses’ water is never a wise course of action, she said. Even in colder temperatures, horses’ increased hay consumption actually increases their water requirements.
“Ever since I’ve been in the Sandhills, when there’s been some kind of a power outage, it can be a scary situation with these large animals,” Weston said. “If they don’t get enough water or if they don’t drink the water because it tastes different, it can quickly cause serious illness and death.”
Preventing a veterinary emergency becomes even more critical when communications systems are no longer reliable. The cell signal on Eskridge’s farm, which abuts the military reservation, is shaky at the best of times.
Between her wifi being down and cell service in the area overburdened for the first half of the week, making a phone call entailed driving a mile up the road from her farm.
Like everyone else in the area, Weston and her barn staff were caught by surprise when the lights went out Saturday night. They were further dismayed to find out it would be days before they came on.
It took a day or so to scrounge up a generator that could be connected to the well serving the barn. In the meantime, they filled buckets in Weston’s kitchen sink.
“We hadn’t had our generator serviced for this year yet because we usually don’t get cold weather until January or February. So it did not start up at all,” she said.
“So we had people and clients step in and offer their generators. The community is amazing here, which I think is one of the positives of this whole situation.”
The uncertainty of the situation, wondering when power would be restored and even if the attack on two Moore County substations was the extent of the crisis, both made horse owners more nervous and more motivated to maintain their regular routine as much as possible.
“I run a full show barn so we do lessons every week, we have show horses that we want to keep fit and moving every day,” said Hobart. “The power went out Saturday night, I still had clients come out Sunday and I told them thankfully we don’t need electricity to ride horses.”
Fitting in rides and regularly scheduled lessons was a challenge, especially when hauling water and mixing up feed by flashlight prolonged all of those chores.
“For sure things took longer but I think this is where farmers have to step in and bring in their ingenuity,” said Weston.
“Everyone really banded together and the horses and the students kept on schedule and were happy. I think everyone was really relieved to feel a sense of normalcy and be outdoors with their horses when home wasn’t great.”
