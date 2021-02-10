Herman Thompson

Herman Thompson holding photos taken in the 1960s when he participated in peaceful protests during the Civil Rights Movement.

Since the mid-1970s, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. This annual celebration recognizes the achievements and central role of African Americans in U.S. history.

For Herman Thompson, a retired Southern Pines lawyer, February is a time for everyone to reflect on where we’ve been and where we are headed as a nation.

“People want to make a change. We all want to make America a better place. I say, let’s do it! America has foreign enemies to worry about, so we need to be right together. We need to stay together and to protect each other.

“I look at every American as a brother or sister. We are all family: that is the attitude we should all take.”

Thompson, 90, grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where his father was a mechanic. As a teenager, he was a firsthand witness to the racial injustices that came with segregation and wanted to do his part to find a better path forward.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and then went on to become a fifth-grade teacher for an all-black school. Thompson also joined the NAACP and the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE).

In 1963, two days after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, Thompson joined a diverse group of protesters picketing a St. Louis bank that had fired its few Black tellers after moving the branch to a white neighborhood.

The group was supposed to stay outside and walk a line, but several entered the building. Thompson was arrested and was ultimately convicted of trespassing and sentenced to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

He and the others involved in the protest spent a couple of weeks in jail before an appellate court overturned the sentence and threw out the case.

The incident galvanized Thompson. He said he was particularly inspired by the young white protestors who participated, spending time in jail and often being vilified for it by family and friends. He calls them the unsung heroes of the movement.

Herman Thompson and MLK Jr.

Herman Thompson with Martin Luther King Jr.

Soon after that incident, Thompson had the opportunity to speak to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who encouraged him to enroll in law school.

Five years later while studying at Howard University on a scholarship, Thompson heard on his car radio that King had been shot. He went inside to tell his professor, who stopped the class, and they soon learned of King’s death.

“It was devastating. You didn’t want to eat, sleep or do anything. It just kind of made you numb.”

Thompson graduated and went on to practice general law in Nebraska, then Charlotte, before finally settling in Southern Pines. For a number of years he was the only Black attorney in Moore County. He kept a small office on Gaines Street, inside the Pugh Funeral Home, and later on Bennett Street before finally retiring in recent years.

“I am proud of my part in the Civil Rights fight. I am glad I participated and I am glad that things did get better.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days