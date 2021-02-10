Since the mid-1970s, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. This annual celebration recognizes the achievements and central role of African Americans in U.S. history.
For Herman Thompson, a retired Southern Pines lawyer, February is a time for everyone to reflect on where we’ve been and where we are headed as a nation.
“People want to make a change. We all want to make America a better place. I say, let’s do it! America has foreign enemies to worry about, so we need to be right together. We need to stay together and to protect each other.
“I look at every American as a brother or sister. We are all family: that is the attitude we should all take.”
Thompson, 90, grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where his father was a mechanic. As a teenager, he was a firsthand witness to the racial injustices that came with segregation and wanted to do his part to find a better path forward.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and then went on to become a fifth-grade teacher for an all-black school. Thompson also joined the NAACP and the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE).
In 1963, two days after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, Thompson joined a diverse group of protesters picketing a St. Louis bank that had fired its few Black tellers after moving the branch to a white neighborhood.
The group was supposed to stay outside and walk a line, but several entered the building. Thompson was arrested and was ultimately convicted of trespassing and sentenced to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
He and the others involved in the protest spent a couple of weeks in jail before an appellate court overturned the sentence and threw out the case.
The incident galvanized Thompson. He said he was particularly inspired by the young white protestors who participated, spending time in jail and often being vilified for it by family and friends. He calls them the unsung heroes of the movement.
Soon after that incident, Thompson had the opportunity to speak to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who encouraged him to enroll in law school.
Five years later while studying at Howard University on a scholarship, Thompson heard on his car radio that King had been shot. He went inside to tell his professor, who stopped the class, and they soon learned of King’s death.
“It was devastating. You didn’t want to eat, sleep or do anything. It just kind of made you numb.”
Thompson graduated and went on to practice general law in Nebraska, then Charlotte, before finally settling in Southern Pines. For a number of years he was the only Black attorney in Moore County. He kept a small office on Gaines Street, inside the Pugh Funeral Home, and later on Bennett Street before finally retiring in recent years.
“I am proud of my part in the Civil Rights fight. I am glad I participated and I am glad that things did get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.