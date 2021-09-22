New fire truck Aberdeen 05.jpeg

A brand new 2021 Spartan Fire Truck made its way from the South Dakota factory to its final destination at the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department. Engine 423 is being equipped to serve Aberdeen from Station 2.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

When crews from Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Station 2 respond to calls in the near future, the first piece of equipment that will roll out of the station on N.C. 211 will be the newest addition to the fleet.

New fire truck Aberdeen 02.jpeg

Aberdeen firefighters outfit the new engine with hoses.

Engine 423, a new apparatus manufactured by Spartan Emergency Response, rolled into Station 1 of the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department this past week and is being equipped to respond to calls in the coming weeks.

“It will be our truck we mainly use at Station 2 to respond to emergencies. It’s our frontline engine. Our first-out truck,” Aberdeen Chief Phillip Richardson said. “It’s a great access for the town of Aberdeen to be able to serve our citizens better.”

The engine comes fresh off the line of the company’s manufacturing plant in South Dakota and has the capability to hold 1,000 gallons of water and pump out 200 gallons of water a minute, Richardson said.

New fire truck Aberdeen 09.jpeg

Aberdeen firefighter Matt Horner lets Caleb, 3, sit in the drivers seat of the new 2021 Spartan Fire Truck.

Before this truck was purchased, the newest truck on the fleet was purchased in 2017.

The Aberdeen Town Board in June approved financing of the engine through Lumbee River Electric Membership Corp. for $537,000 and more than $100,000 worth of equipment.

“We’re on a capital improvement plan where every so many years we buy a truck and rotate them first out and second out for Station 1 or Station 2,” Richardson said.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

