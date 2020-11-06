Should food trucks be permitted to set-up for regular business in the neighboring commercial district closest to downtown Southern Pines?
The question was prompted earlier this year by developer Dave Crisafulli and the owners of Hatchet Brewing Co. after concerns were raised about the frequency that food trucks are parked at the microbrewery’s taproom on weekends.
On Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council will conduct a public hearing to consider amending zoning ordinances that would allow food trucks and food carts on private lots in the Central Business (CB) district, without the requirement for a special event use permit.
The CB area is fairly limited in size — stretching along either side of West Pennsylvania Avenue, between Bennett and North Saylor streets; and along SW Broad Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Morganton Road — but serves as a gateway to the popular Broad Street shopping district.
Town leaders discussed the requested amendment in August but, ultimately, decided they needed more time to research the potential impacts the zoning change might have on the surrounding area and businesses.
Hatchet owners Mike Carey and Greg Walker presented their request formally before the Southern Pines Planning Board on Oct. 22. During discussion, board members said they did not take issue with food trucks operating alongside what could be perceived as “compatible” businesses, such as a microbrewery.
However, there were concerns that having too many food trucks operating in the CB zone could change the character of downtown Southern Pines, particularly at night. The Planning Board recommended denial of the proposed ordinance change as it was presented.
Also on Tuesday, the Town Council will conduct a public hearing to consider a conditional rezoning application for a 3-acre site on U.S. 1 where developers have proposed building an indoor self-storage facility.
During discussion before the Planning Board in October, several neighbors from the adjacent South Hale Street area spoke out against the project and a petition opposing the rezoning garnered dozens of signatures. The large, enclosed self-storage building project was described as “overbearing and out of place” and not the most appropriate use for the site according to the recently completed DFI study.
Longleaf Pines Storage in the rezoning application stated the proposed western facade of the building, facing South Hale Street, would be designed with a low profile to be in scale with neighboring residential properties. The developer’s plans also call for a sidewalk on South Hale Street so when the town extends sidewalks in the area, the site would already be improved. Vehicle access to the proposed storage facility would be restricted to the U.S. 1 service road.
In other business on Tuesday, the council will hold a public hearing to consider a conditional use permit for a 13-lot subdivision near the intersection of Camp Easter and Niagara Carthage roads.
