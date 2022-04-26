A skateboarding event in Southern Pines brought the grassroots organization Skaters for Moore closer to its goal of building the county’s first public skate park.
William Dean II, founder of Skaters for Moore, said more than 200 supporters of the project turned out for Saturday’s Skate Jam fundraiser at Memorial Park. The event was held on a tennis court near the future site of the proposed skate park — a 7,000-square-foot space that’s currently used for playing horseshoes.
“I thought we had a great response from a great cross-section of the local skateboarding community,” Dean said in a phone interview. “We were blessed by the turnout, and we had a lot of private donations.”
Event-goers donated more than $5,800 toward the the park’s construction. Counting other donations, commitments from corporate sponsors and a $50,000 pledge from the Town of Southern Pines, the organization has raised about a quarter of its $350,000 goal.
While Dean said a functional skate park could be built for less money, it wouldn’t last as long as a higher-quality facility and would cost the town “more money in maintenance in the long run.”
Aldo Garcia was among the skateboarders seen riding the temporary ramps and rails placed along the tennis court during Saturday’s event. He said it was the first time he could recall seeing so many fellow skaters in one place at the same time in Moore County.
“There’s a variety of ages out here,” said Garcia, who lives in Aberdeen. “You see a lot of little, young kids and a lot of older folks, too.”
Will Rittenhouse, a Whispering Pines resident who built some of the handmade obstacles dotting the course, said the fundraiser was “kind of like a test run for what it would be like if Southern Pines did have a skate park.”
“Everybody’s out here having a great time, getting the most out of the day,” Rittenhouse said. “They’re getting their exercise, enjoying the nice weather and maybe learning new things. We’ve got experienced skaters cheering on people who are just learning how to skate.”
Sitting at a table near the entrance of the tennis court were Antoniette Kelly and Christine Severy, local mothers who don’t skate but volunteered to help with the event because they believe Moore County needs a purpose-built facility for skateboarders. Severy said people who enjoy the sport, which made its Olympic debut at last year’s Tokyo games, are sometimes mischaracterized as “slackers or criminals.”
“If you look at their grades, a lot of these kids are on the honor roll,” said Kelly, who works for the Moore County school system. “They’re straight-‘A’ students.”
Linda Angstrtich of Aberdeen was another non-skater who attended the event to show her support for the proposed park.
“The idea is great,” she said. “Kids need some place to go, and I know that my grandson has had really positive experiences at every skate park he’s ever gone to.”
Moore County hasn’t had a proper skate park since FlowMoore, a private park in Pinebluff, was forced to close its doors amid the global recession in early 2009.
Jack Kelley, a local skateboarder, launched a petition in 2019 in hopes of persuading elected leaders in Southern Pines to build a new skate park. The petition garnered hundreds of signatures but was never formally presented to the town council.
Two years later, a consultant hired by the Village of Pinehurst was tasked with gathering public feedback on potential uses for West Pinehurst Park. Out of more than a dozen possible amenities listed in an online poll, a skateboarding facility was the top pick among voters.
Many respondents also voiced interest in seeing a skate park built on the property during a pair of virtual workshops hosted by the consulting firm, but the project was not included in the company’s final proposal for the site.
Most municipalities in Moore County have regulations that forbid skateboarding in commercial districts, restricting skateboarders to the less-than-desirable terrain of residential neighborhoods. One exception is Whispering Pines, which in November adopted an ordinance allowing village residents to skate on a small concrete pad behind Village Hall.
The action came after a group of skateboarders erected quarter-pipe ramps, grind boxes and other obstacles behind the building. Instead of tearing down the skaters’ handiwork, village leaders decided to make the improvised park an official amenity.
Standing near a food truck at Memorial Park on Saturday, Jack Golden, 10, said he enjoys the “feeling of freedom” he gets from riding his skateboard, which he first picked up about a year ago. Golden said he and his friends currently have to travel out of town to skate because “the roads around here are so rocky.”
“When I want to skateboard we have to go all the way up to Fort Bragg,” he said. “This would be awesome since I get dropped off here by the (school) bus, so everyday I could just come out here and skateboard.”
His enthusiasm was shared by his mother, Summer Golden. The skate park in Southern Pines, she said, “can’t be built soon enough.”
Volunteers with Skaters for Moore will be selling T-shirts and collecting donations during this Saturday's Springfest celebration in downtown Southern Pines. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There was a skate park at the corner of 15-501 the 70's or 80's.
Meant to say the corner of 15-501 and Murray Hill Road. I hit enter too fast before!
