A Southern Pines couple known for rehabilitating historic houses had hoped to breathe new life into one of Aberdeen’s oldest buildings.
Caroline and Donald Naysmith submitted a request earlier this year to rezone a 124-year-old house in the 300 block of East Main Street. The house, which belonged to businessman J.F. Allred, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
The Naysmiths wanted the residentially zoned property to be included in the town’s commercial district, a designation Donald Naysmith said would have allowed the building to host “low-impact businesses” like a gift shop and a Thai cafe. But the town’s Historic Preservation Commission and planning board both recommended that the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners reject the couple's request.
Addressing the commissioners on Monday, planning director Justin Westbrook said his staff did not feel that the requested zoning was “appropriate for its proposed location” in downtown Aberdeen.
“Staff feels that the type of development (the Naysmiths) have described to us may serve a benefit to the town,” he said. “However, my recommendation is that it is unchecked. (...) I cannot guarantee to this board or anybody else that they will always be the owner and that they will always follow everything that they’ve described here tonight, and I can't stress that enough."
Multiple board members voiced concerns about rezoning the property, which they feared would open the door for undesirable businesses to move into the town’s historic district if the Naysmiths decided to sell the building.
"If they sell it, somebody else could come in and demolish (the house) and put something like a Texas Roadhouse on that piece of property," Commissioner Bryan Bowles said. "And now we've got that type of commercial development downtown in a residential district."
During a public hearing on the request, Emily Yopp, vice president of the Pines Preservation Guild, told the commissioners that her organization supported the Naysmiths' proposal.
“The Naysmiths have purchased and restored historic homes all across the United States,” Yopp said. “And in order to do what they do, they have to use preservation tax credits and put the property to an economic use so that it is not a detriment financially. By doing that, they end up saving a lot of historical properties and putting them to use again.”
Because the building requires extensive repairs, Yopp said a "single family would find it financially difficult” to rehabilitate the structure. She noted that residential projects receive smaller historic tax credits than commercial projects and are generally ineligible for grant funding.
“We think that the business uses that they are proposing are good options to save the house and to not turn it into anything other than a residence so that one day it perhaps can be turned back into a residence once it has been saved,” Yopp said. “We are concerned that if this isn’t supported, the house may continue to fall into disrepair.”
The Naysmiths own Duncraig Manor, a historic house they successfully converted into a bed and breakfast in Southern Pines. While the current zoning would allow them to do the same in Aberdeen, Donald Naysmith said the unusual layout of the building, which has eight bedrooms but only two bathrooms, made it unsuitable for that purpose.
Donald Naysmith told the commissioners that the building was “crumbling” and would require “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of restoration.”
“Part of the incentive for restoring a house like this is the tax credits,” he said. “The other aspect in doing historic preservation is maintaining the property going forward. If you bring something back to its original glory, you want to keep it that way. You can’t accomplish that without an income stream unless you have very deep pockets.”
He recalled a recent incident involving a "young suspect in a drug case" who attempted to flee police by running across the property's driveway. He also said that homeless campers had built a "tent city" in the backyard of another historic home on the same street.
“This neighborhood is not as pristine as you might think it is,” he said.
Sensing that the commissioners were not likely to approve the request, the Naysmiths decided to withdraw their application. Reading from a note written by his wife during the meeting, Donald Naysmith said the couple had “reached a decision that the town of Aberdeen is not a place that we should be investing in.”
Reached by a reporter on Tuesday, Caroline Naysmith said she and her husband now plan to sell the property.
