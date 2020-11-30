Team Workz and the Moore County Health Department have scheduled a series of free flu vaccination clinics for homeless, uninsured, veterans and other underserved citizens or those in-need.
Flu shots, personal hygiene items, first aid kits, a to-go meal and winter clothing will be provided, as available, at the following locations:
Tuesday Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, Aberdeen
Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Southern Pines- Morganton Road Sports Complex across from the Southern Pines Armory.
Tuesday Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Drug Free Moore County, 105 Barrett Street, Carthage
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Robbins Area Christian Ministries –131 Horner Street, Robbins
Tuesday Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 8315-B Main Street, Taylortown
Event partners include Drug Free Moore County, NCWorks Career Center,
Robbins Area Christian Ministries, and Sandhills Community College FNSE&T Program.
Please wear a mask and observe the social distancing regulations in place at all events. If you do not have transportation to an event nearest you, please call Team Workz at (910) 315-0262 at least 24 hours in advance; to arrange a ride. We will accommodate everyone we can based on volunteers available.
For more information, visit www.teamworkz.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.