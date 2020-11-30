Cliff Brown, director and founder of Team Workz

Cliff Brown, director and founder of Team Workz.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Team Workz and the Moore County Health Department have scheduled a series of free flu vaccination clinics for homeless, uninsured, veterans and other underserved citizens or those in-need.

Flu shots, personal hygiene items, first aid kits, a to-go meal and winter clothing will be provided, as available, at the following locations:

Tuesday Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Aberdeen Lake Park, Aberdeen

Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Southern Pines- Morganton Road Sports Complex across from the Southern Pines Armory.

Tuesday Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Drug Free Moore County, 105 Barrett Street, Carthage

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Robbins Area Christian Ministries –131 Horner Street, Robbins

Tuesday Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 8315-B Main Street, Taylortown

Event partners include Drug Free Moore County, NCWorks Career Center,

Robbins Area Christian Ministries, and Sandhills Community College FNSE&T Program.

Please wear a mask and observe the social distancing regulations in place at all events. If you do not have transportation to an event nearest you, please call Team Workz at (910) 315-0262 at least 24 hours in advance; to arrange a ride. We will accommodate everyone we can based on volunteers available.

For more information, visit www.teamworkz.org

