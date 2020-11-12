Little River was expected to swell past flood stage on Thursday, creating hazardous conditions in the Vass area.
The river has risen nearly 6 feet since Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The administration predicts the river will crest at about 26 feet on Friday evening.
Flooding from Little River washed out multiple roads and caused significant property damage in the Crains Creek community during Hurricane Florence.
The deluge of rain that began hammering the region on Wednesday has already caused flooding in some parts of Moore County. A portion of Plank Road and the Hemp Street bridge in Robbins are flooded, according to the town’s Facebook page.
Like much of Central North Carolina, the county is currently under a flash flood warning.
