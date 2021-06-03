Moore County is under a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Friday, according to a recently released alert from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, are expected through tonight. One to four inches of rain is possible which could lead to the potential for flash floods.
The flash flood watch area includes a portion of central North Carolina including Anson, Chatham, Durham, Granville, Lee, Montgomery, Orange and Richmond counties, in addition to Moore.
(1) comment
Guess the recent warnings in Carthage regarding a drought are now irrelevant? God knows what we need, and always delivers! Matthew 6:26
