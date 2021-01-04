Pinehurst should have enough cash in reserve to give the village flexibility as its leaders grapple with a portfolio of significant building projects over the next five years.
The Village Council recently combed through a forecast of capital needs that includes $9.5 million for pedestrian walkways, road improvements, stormwater projects and land for a potential park in the western part of Pinehurst.
But they may have to find a way to pay up to $20 million for more significant expenditures — among them a third fire station, establishing a municipal library, relocating public services from McCaskill Road to the vicinity of Rattlesnake Trail, and the “Carriage House” parking deck that’s been on hold since 2013 — in the same timeframe.
Council members spent part of their recent two-day strategic planning retreat evaluating those projects as well. Notably, they were not willing to push any of those projects entirely beyond the five-year window.
As village leaders approach each of those projects in the coming years, they’ll consider whether to pursue financing, private fundraising in the form of a capital campaign, or deploy funds from Pinehurst’s savings.
The Village Council also reviewed the state of those savings during its retreat. In recent years, Pinehurst has added an average of about $1.5 million to its savings annually thanks to conservative budgeting.
Pinehurst is projected to have about $11.8 million in its fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year June 30. That’s well over half of the village’s annual general fund expenditures and safely over the 30-40 percent threshold defined in the council’s fund balance policy.
‘So Many Capital Needs’
Village leaders may consider a different approach to those savings, rather than simply accruing general fund balance, as they evaluate capital needs moving forward. Alternatives include establishing a separate fund specifically for future capital needs, and potentially amending their fund balance policy accordingly.
“I see so many capital expenditures in the future of the village of Pinehurst that I see absolutely no problem with restricted funds for capital. We have nothing but capital needs,” said Councilmember Kevin Drum. “The fact that it can’t be put back in the general fund is of no consequence to me, because there are so many capital needs.”
Assuming that Pinehurst’s current budgeting and saving trends will continue between now and 2025, the village will have just over $14 million in “excess” savings over and above the 30 percent minimum five years from now.
Conservative Approach
If the village council eventually elects to set a specific minimum of 40 percent, more of that unassigned revenue would have to stay in the general fund balance, so the amount available for capital projects would be closer to $12 million.
That will be a topic for future discussion, but for now council members expressed a preference for erring on the side of caution when it comes to holding savings in reserve — particularly in light of the uncertainties that the pandemic has brought.
“Our general fund protected us well through this crisis. … It gave us the confidence to get through, said Drum, who said that he appreciates the “nimble position” that Pinehurst now finds itself in.
“If anything above 40 went into capital we’d still be extremely physically healthy.”
Many of the proposed capital projects will come with additional recurring expenses on the operating side of Pinehurst’s budget: the nine firefighters associated with staffing a ladder truck, for instance, or an as-yet undetermined number of staff if Pinehurst moves forward with taking over library operations.
“I want to make sure that I understand what our general fund balance, or the ability to keep generating general fund balance year by year, really is in the face of some of these other possible liabilities,” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
“If we actually are bringing in $1.5 million a year more … the question eventually arises, are we overtaxing?”
Maybe Some Borrowing?
Village staff are proposing that the council consider a combination of avenues when it comes to paying for each specific project. Generally, Pinehurst has shied away from financing anything under the $1 million price point, which is where a ladder truck is expected to come in.
“I wasn’t anticipating we’d make a (fund balance) policy decision today, because I think we need to mull this around quite a bit more,” said Mayor John Strickland. “I’ll also point out that at current interest rates, there’s always debt. We don’t have to do everything through fund balance.”
The village is less likely to finance projects like a library or park, which primarily benefit a specific segment of Pinehurst’s population, preferring to use fund balance or raise money where private interests in those facilities can be identified.
But when it comes to consideration of a new fire station or the public services move, they’ll likely consider a combination of fund balance and long term debt for each of those projects.
A new fire station and the long-planned relocation of public services are both expected to take two or three years to complete. Those projects will likely be ongoing at the end of Pinehurst’s current five-year strategic planning window.
Other Priorities Rise
Purchasing appropriate land would be the first step toward both facilities, and the most likely step to be taken before 2025. The new fire station would ideally be situated in the western part of Pinehurst to improve response times in Pinewild and parts of the Lake Pinehurst neighborhood.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn framed the public works move as a “condition-setter” for redevelopment in the Rattlesnake Trail district known as Village Place.
That’s one of two areas in Pinehurst slated for in-depth study through a small area planning process that will be ongoing through most of 2021. The other is Pinehurst South, the N.C. 5 business district.
“At a minimum you get the land, and then all the other stuff happens,” said Councilwoman Judy Davis.
“The public services move has been around us for 10 years, 15, how many?” Strickland said. “I still think outside of five years is a possibility for that given all the circumstances that would have to come together to actually move the facility.”
None of the other projects exist in a vacuum, either. Council members reached a general consensus that parking in the center of the village needs to be addressed in the short-term, but not on whether the immediate needs call for a significant parking structure.
“What I’m not suggesting is that the parking issue be set aside,” Strickland said. “We need to address that, I’m just wondering if this larger piece of the solution needs to happen within the five-year timeframe.”
Library Weighs Heavily
The Village Council’s decisions in its ongoing discussion of a municipal library — if, when, and how to proceed — will also influence the parking discussion. Currently council members are giving serious consideration to pursuing an expansion and renovation of the current Given Memorial Library facility on Cherokee Road.
The private foundation that runs the Given library in conjunction with the Tufts Archives has warned that it cannot continue its current level of operations indefinitely, and four of the five council members see the library as a “sooner rather than later” prospect, as Councilwoman Lydia Boesch put it.
“If, ultimately, you decide to invest in the current library location, I think that would necessarily move (parking) up,” said Sanborn.
“I see those in tandem, absolutely,” Davis added. “I think conservatively you should put both of them in the five-year plan.”
‘It Builds Teamwork’
Hogeman, who remains in favor of putting off action on the library, also expressed a preference for delaying the west Pinehurst park project as well in light of the pandemic.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to last, we don’t know how long it’s going to take the economy to sort itself out and how it’s going to shake out. I think that’s a definite unknown factor,” she said. “I would just like to be a little conservative about how we commit as we sit here today in an uncertain economic situation and put our priorities with public safety, and the streets and those kinds of things.”
But Boesch proposed that the park project should remain on the priority list, at least for additional exploration and study.
“I think parks and recreational areas are one of the best bangs for the buck. It gets kids out, it gets families out, it builds teamwork, it builds integrity, it builds self-image, it teaches you how to succeed, it teaches you how to learn to fail, there are health benefits,” she said.
“This is more than a piece of land that you throw infrastructure and baseball fields on and you just do it because you've got the money to do it. I think you need to look at the benefits to this community if we do something like that.”
Davis pointed out that community-wide surveys, which tend to over represent the preferences of older residents, are only one factor in prioritizing Pinehurst’s needs.
“Another lens is Mark Wagner’s experience in trying to schedule kids on ball fields, and there are ball field shortages,” she said. “That’s also another reality that we have in our community.”
