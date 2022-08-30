The Pinehurst Police Department announced the arrest of five teenagers on Aug. 15, and four were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, following an investigation near the Post Office in the village.
Thu Minh Ngoc Vo, Chloe Nicole Stephens, Nalani Christine Alston and Dominique Antonio Nikolaidis, all 18 years old and residents of Fayetteville, were charged with burning of certain buildings, felony conspiracy, accessory after the fact, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, injury to real property. A 16-year-old was arrested with the group and charged, but their name is witheld due to their age.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 15, the Pinehurst Police Department detained a group of five suspicious individuals outside the U.S. Post Office on Blake Boulevard. Additional patrols were in the area due to previous reports of graffiti vandalism and small fires.
"In their possession, officers found spray paint, lighters, marijuana, alcohol, and concealed weapons," a press release from the department said.
During the initial interview, the individuals confessed to starting the fire that damaged the building and were arrested."
Pinehurst was assisted by the Moore County Sheriff's Office, Chief Glen Webb said.
“I am very proud of our proactive and diligent patrol officers, and the professional follow up of our investigators that brought this case to a close,” Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.