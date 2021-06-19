Their very name is steeped in local golfing lore, but each year a group of Pinehurst Country Club members rallies around a forward-looking cause.
The Tin Whistles have pooled funds to offer college scholarships to Moore County students each year since 1979. The program offers the largest scholarships of any other civic or community group in the area, and has awarded more than $1.5 million over the years.
Since 1991, the group has offered four scholarships equating to about half the cost of North Carolina in-state tuition over four years. This year, the Tin Whistles realized a long-held goal in scaling up the program to offer a total of $110,000 to five recent graduates.
This year’s honorees were: North Moore graduate Michelle Pantaleon; Cyra Lowery, Iralynne McBride, and Johnathan Veeneman from Pinecrest; and Union Pines’ Alexandra Adair.
“The fifth scholarship has been part of our long-range planning process,” said Tony Persico, chair of the Tin Whistles’ scholarship foundation.
“It’s been in the works for probably four years and it’s really just a result of our donors, the Tin Whistles, being very generous and some careful management and planning on the part of the board.”
Each student will receive $5,500 annually for four years to spend at their own discretion in support of their educational goals, whether for tuition, technology or basic living expenses.
Funds are raised from among the Tin Whistles’ base of about 225 active and 85 social members. Contributors over the years have even come from golfing legends, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to name a few, counted among the group’s honorary membership.
The Tin Whistles’ scholarship committee interviews between 25 and 30 high school seniors each year, nominated by their high schools. Selecting the winners has never been an easy decision.
“They’re all strong candidates. Each school gets to send a certain number of kids based on their senior class enrollment,” said Persico.
“If we had 20 scholarships, we could probably award 20 scholarships because the candidates are that good.”
Their challenging course loads, community college credits, athletic pursuits and performances on the choral stage and debate platform speak to goals set early in life and relentlessly pursued.
“I think for the most part what stood out was my focus on my future. That’s been pretty much the biggest push for me throughout high school is doing everything I can to get to where I want to be when I become an adult,” said Cyra Lowery.
“I tried to sign up for every single club and every single class that would prepare me for college and have the resources and opportunities I needed to get into medical school and have the career that I wanted.”
Lowery, the daughter of Chenoa Lowery of Aberdeen, participated in the Honors Choir of North Carolina and was accepted into the North Carolina Governor’s School Choir in 2020. She took part in Pinecrest’s Bella Voce Choir and participated in several musicals.
“My mom helped me through this process and supported me. She's a single mom,” said Lowerly. “No matter what I wanted or opportunity I found that I needed help with, she was always there to support me financially, giving me rides. She’s the only reason I’ve been able to pursue the opportunities that I’ve been given.”
Lowery will attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this fall. After college she hopes to attend medical school at either UNC or Wake Forest. At this point she’s considering surgical oncology, inspired by her grandmother’s experiences as a cancer patient.
“Just seeing her through that process and going to doctors with her, it just opened my eyes to how interactive that part of medicine is,” she said. “You have to interact with those patients and understand how they’re feeling at that moment.”
The Tin Whistles scholarship process offered Lowery her first experience as an interviewee, and before a full panel at that.
“Personally I thought it was absolutely amazing. The members were so welcoming and allowed me time to answer the questions and followed up with extra questions,” she said.
“I was pretty confident that the interview went well but I wasn’t really sure what they were looking for. I knew a lot of the other applicants and I knew they were very strong academically and they were really good interviewers.”
Iralynne McBride, an accomplished speech and debate competitor, was one of them. McBride, daughter of Keshia McBride of Aberdeen, balanced speech and cheerleading for four years on top of taking community college courses.
McBride credits Austin Morris, her teacher for three courses starting with ninth grade English, with helping her find her voice.
“He helped me realize that my voice matters. I honestly don’t think that I would be who I am today without his help,” she said. “He is one of my No. 1 supporters. He’s more than a teacher and a mentor; he’s family.”
She’ll enroll at N.C. Central University this fall, where she’ll major in political science with the ultimate goal of attending law school at Howard University.
McBride jumped at the chance to apply for the Tin Whistles’ scholarship when Pinecrest’s scholarship coordinator recommended it to her. She wasn’t shy about sharing her experiences with the selection committee.
“The panel wanted to know about who I am as a person, what my aspirations are, what I was involved with community-wise and in school. They wanted to know me,” she said.
“I wanted them to know that without their assistance, I wouldn’t have been able to attend school without causing more financial hardships towards my family. Being that I come from a single parent home, money is very limited.”
On top of the Tin Whistles scholarship, McBride has also received an academic scholarship from N.C. Central and local scholarships form the Aberdeen Lions Club, SECU and Tru Horizons foundation. Altogether, that assistance will allow her to focus on school without added stress over where the next semester’s tuition will come from.
She’s already planning to pay it forward one day: as an attorney helping struggling families and individuals navigate the legal system.
“Growing up, I had to watch my mom struggle with not only family court, but with having insufficient finances to care for me,” said McBride. “Watching the pain caused by court, the fading of her smile and the dimming of light in her eyes is what inspired me to pursue a degree in law. It is my desire to be a change agent in representing people as they seek justice in our court system.”
Of the other recipients, Alexandra Adair, Michelle Pantaleon and Jonathan Veeneman are headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Adair, the daughter of Susan Bullough of Whispering Pines, was ranked third in her graduating class at Union Pines and recognized as an all-conference volleyball player for two years. She’s planning to major in public health and nutrition.
Michelle Pantaleon, daughter of Alejandro and Graciela Rodriquez of Robbins, is salutatorian of North Moore’s class of 2021. She’s planning to pursue a pre-medical course of study at UNC.
Jonathan Veeneman, son of Terry and Lore Veeneman of Southern Pines, played varsity football for three years at Pinecrest on top of participating in speech and debate. He’s planning to major in biology and complete all prerequisites for medical school while minoring in history.
