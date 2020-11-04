Swings, slides and climbing cubes are all part of the action at My Gym, where little ninjas and tumbling tots focus on developing strength, stamina and agility while building their self-confidence.
Active-duty military spouses Laura Pena and Robin Braeckel opened the kids-only fitness facility in Southern Pines over the summer.
“It’s almost like it was fate or destiny,” said Braeckel. “We met here in Moore County and were talking about how we wished there were more things for young children here.”
Pena mentioned she had worked at a My Gym location in Hawaii and then again at another facility in Columbus, Georgia, when her husband was transferred. Braeckel, herself an Army veteran with 14-years in service, was astonished. She had worked at the same Columbus gym while she attended college.
“We discovered we had both worked at the same My Gym for the same boss, six years apart,” Braeckel said.
The two friends decided to capitalize on their shared passion and started the process to open their own franchise location. A mid-March opening was scuttled because of the pandemic, but by July they were ready to open their doors.
Summer camps led to small classes this fall. Enrollment is typically eight to 10 students depending on the age range, from infants to 10-year olds. Classes for independent learners including pre-ballet and gymnastics begins at the age of three years and a quarter. Membership includes the weekly class plus a practice-and-play session.
“The age breakdowns for each class group are well-researched and based on child development: what they can and can’t do at a certain age,” Braeckel said. “It is really interesting how spot-on they are.”
All parent participation classes include circle time with songs, dance and a gross motor skill to practice each week. Children also learn more subtle preschool readiness skills as well, such as patience, waiting their turn and following instructions.
Every Monday the My Gym team performs a deep clean of the facility, in addition to daily sanitizing, and totally rearrange the gym and its fitness obstacles for the new week. Tuition includes one class per week plus one practice-and-play session. Members also received discounts for birthday parties, special camps and events.
“Nothing we do is competitive. It’s about pushing their boundaries and comfort level, but in a fun and challenging way. We give lots of verbal praise and high fives. We want our students to know that everything they do here is appreciated.”
Find out more by calling (910) 725-0254 or view the full calendar of classes at https://www.mygym.com/sandhills
