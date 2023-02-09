FirstHealth of the Carolinas recently worked alongside the Rotary Club of Pinehurst to donate two ambulances to a community in Mexico.
Barry Britt, chief and administrative director of the FirstHealth Regional EMS System, said a former FirstHealth employee approached the system about the possibility of donating older ambulances.
“Bob Boone, a former employee who is active with the Rotary of Pinehurst, approached FirstHealth administration with the request,” Britt said. “We identified a couple of ambulances that were at the end of life for FirstHealth that would be great assets to the community we partnered with in Mexico.”
Britt said FirstHealth has donated ambulances before, through both the Rotary and several local fire departments and rescue organizations.
At the end of 2022, the two FirstHealth ambulances made their way south.
“Volunteers from the Rotary drove them to the Mexico border, and after clearing U.S. and Mexican Customs, volunteers from the Rotary in Mexico picked them up at the border and drove them back to the community.”
FirstHealth EMS is a nonprofit service which provides transports for 911 patients. With 40 ambulances and 200 employees, the FirstHealth Regional EMS System is one of the largest ambulance systems in North Carolina, covering more than 3,000 square miles.
