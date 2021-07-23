FirstHealth of the Carolinas on Friday announced it will not make vaccinations mandatory for employees at this time. About 60 percent of FirstHealth staff are currently vaccinated, according to a spokesperson for the company.
FirstHealth shared the following statement about its decision.
The North Carolina Healthcare Association released a memo Thursday supporting all hospitals in establishing a plan for implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff. NCHA’s recommendation follows a nationwide trend of some hospitals and health systems that have started mandating vaccines.
Although FirstHealth of the Carolina continues to encourage its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, at this time, FirstHealth will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff. FirstHealth’s policy for staff may be reconsidered as circumstances, such as FDA approval, change in the future.
Jenifir Bruno, M.D., FirstHealth’s Chief Medical Officer, said she strongly encourages all eligible age groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible. FirstHealth continues to make the vaccine available to all staff and members of the public.
“While we are not mandating COVID vaccines at this time, we strongly encourage all employees, medical staff and volunteers to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible,” Bruno said. “The vaccines are safe and effective and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. We know that these vaccines offer the best protection against COVID-19's known and substantial risks.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 336 million doses have been administered in the United States since the COVID-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FirstHealth Physician Group clinics are offering vaccines in the following locations: FirstHealth Family Medicine in Pinehurst (Pinecroft), Rockingham, Raeford (Teal Drive) and the Occupational Health Clinic in Troy.
To schedule a vaccine, you may call a clinic directly, or you can call (910) 715-SHOT and someone will help you schedule an appointment.
To continue to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, FirstHealth continues to have rigorous safety protocols in place and requires universal masking in all our hospitals and clinics regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
For more information about FirstHealth’s response to the pandemic, visit www.firsthealth.org.
(3) comments
I am extremely distressed by the position on this situation from the First Health of the Carolinas. I believe Flu shots are mandatory to even volunteer at the Hospital. The lack of clear effective leadership from our Politicians and Public Health officials and now our local Hospital makes me very upset. What is wrong with our leaders that they cannot stand up and do the right thing and truly lead. Heaven help us for that appears to be our only source of assistance in the times we live in!
Irresponsible for a health care provider and an institution that the public relies upon to safeguard the community to not require all staff to be vaccinated. We should expect a higher standard for this organization .
And yet smoking is prohibited on First Health grounds! There seems to be an inconsistency in First Heath’s mandates. As a hospital they should be leading the way for all to be vaccinated. Very disappointing.
