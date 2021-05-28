FirstHealth new convenient care location Southern PInes

Photo courtesy of FirstHealth of the Carolinas

FirstHealth of the Carolinas announces the opening of its new convenient care and primary care clinic to serve patients in Southern Pines.

Located at 1690 U.S. Highway 1 South, the side-by-side clinics will open Tuesday, June 1. The Convenient Care clinic will serve patients seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the primary care office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new clinic locations in Southern Pines,” said Dan Barnes, D.O., president of FirstHealth Physician Group. “Our clinics located throughout the FirstHealth service area are committed to serving any needs patients may have, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in Southern Pines.”

Kondie Lykins, PA-C and Cory Anderson, PA-C will work in the Southern Pines Convenient Care, which will serve adults and children with non-emergency medical needs including such ailments as upper respiratory infection, strep, mild asthma, flu and urinary tract infection as well as minor injuries such as cuts, burns and broken bones that have not broken the skin.

James Liffrig, M.D., is medical director of the FirstHealth Convenient Care program, which also serves patients in communities throughout Moore, Montgomery, Richmond, Hoke, Lee and Randolph counties.

“The FirstHealth Convenient Care offices provide the communities they serve with easy access to services that fall between the needs of a true emergency – one that requires an emergency room visit – and the comprehensive care of a primary care provider,” Dr. Liffrig said.

“With the additional availability of the ancillary services of imaging and lab, our Convenient Care patients have a ‘one-stop option’ for care provided by a professional medical staff that specializes in unscheduled urgent care.”

Nicole Jackson, M.D., will offer services at the Primary Care clinic after previously serving patients at FirstHealth clinics in Hamlet and Rockingham.

In conjunction with the opening of the Convenient Care and Primary Care clinics, FirstHealth will also begin its new concierge signature medicine service June 1 at the same location.

Concierge Signature will offer a more personalized approach to care and give patients more access to their providers. Patients will have access to a physician 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for preventive care, sick care and the management of acute and chronic diseases. Concierge Medicine will also offer nutritional counseling, access to FirstHealth Fitness centers and more.

Board certified physicians Loni Rogers Belyea, M.D., MBA, W. Miller Johnstone III, M.D., PhD., and Julie Baugher, M.D., will staff the Concierge Medicine Clinic.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with FirstHealth Primary Care, call (910) 684-5159.

For additional information about Convenient Care locations, visit www.firsthealthconvenientcare.org. There are two additional Convenient Care locations in Moore County. The Whispering Pines location sees patients 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and the Pinehurst location sees patients 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

(1) comment

Patricia Punch

Congratulations Kondie Lykins. Happy for you. Was a patient of yours for a couple of years.

