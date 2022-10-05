FirstHealth of the Carolinas is now offering Jynneos monkeypox vaccines by appointment only to eligible residents.
Vaccines are available to protect against monkeypox or to reduce disease severity.
Because vaccine supply is limited, vaccinations are available to residents who meet the following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services vaccine eligibility criteria:
* Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox; or
* Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who are sexually active; or
* People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals in the past 90 days; or
* People living with HIV, or taking medication to prevent HIV (PrEP), or who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.
The Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose should be received 28 days or more after the first dose.
Individuals who meet vaccine eligibility criteria can call the FirstHealth Infectious Diseases clinic at (910) 715-5481 to schedule a vaccine.
