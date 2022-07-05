Moore County is again on a list of national acclaim following FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ Moore Regional Hospital being named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.
It is the second consecutive year the health system has landed the award, considered one of the top honors a hospital can receive.
Moore Regional is the only hospital in North Carolina to make the 100 Top Hospitals list. As an award, this is often considered the “gold medal” of accolades in the medical field.
Adding to that is this honor is based on data from 2020, the year when the global COVID-19 pandemic turned the medical world on its head with unprecedented challenges.
Fortune magazine, which compiles the list, announced its winners last week. In its announcement, the magazine recognized that the “gauntlet of COVID-related challenges — a novel coronavirus, supply and business disruptions, workforce shortages — make this year’s list unlike any other in the annual study’s 28-year history.”
The recognition includes Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke in Raeford and Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond in Rockingham as divisions of Moore Regional.
“Once again, we are thrilled to be included in the 100 Top Hospitals list,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey W. Foster said. “Our medical staff and employees have worked tirelessly the last two years to take on the pandemic head on and ensure that we continue to provide excellent care to our patients and support to their families.”
Tammy Smith, a nurse manager at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, said the award reflects the system’s commitment to its core purpose. “Across FirstHealth, we have dedicated employees who work each day to provide top-quality care while keeping patient safety at the forefront of all we do,” she said. “Our hospitals are places where volunteers, medical staff and other employees show love, care and compassion to members of our communities.”
Dr. Jenifir Bruno, Chief Medical Officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said, “I’m super proud of the staff. They are the reason we receive quality awards. We have top-notch board certified providers, amazing nurses and scores of additional staff members who make this happen. It is not one group of employees that drives our quality, it is everyone.
“It is an anomaly for a community-based health system to deliver the results and quality care that we do year over year. Receiving awards like this only reinforce our commitment to providing the very best care to those we serve.”
Lee Harris, assistant director of central transportation, recently celebrated 45 years of service with FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. He said he’s always felt it was his duty to help people, and he’s grateful to work for an organization that makes it their mission. “FirstHealth truly lives up to its core purpose to care for people, and I’m blessed to be a part of that,” he said.
FirstHealth’s performance exceeded over 2,500 hospitals in measuring clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, financial health and contributions to its community and equity of care.
According to Merative’s analysis, if all hospitals performed at the same high level as those in the Top 100, it would prevent more than 100,000 patient deaths, 55,000 patients from having complications and $12.5 billion in spending on in-patient care.
Moore Regional received similar designations as one of the country’s top hospitals in 1995, 2003, 2004, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
“Being recognized for the care we provide means a great deal, and it reinforces the commitment we have to serve people in the Sandhills,” Foster said. “We are thankful to our communities for putting their faith in us.”
In May, FirstHealth Moore Regional also earned an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2022 hospital safety grades, an honor positioning Moore Regional among the safest hospitals in the country.
Erika Fry, senior writer with Fortune, shared in the announcement that “Merative’s researchers found that hospitals that have repeatedly ranked among the 100 Top Hospitals tend to share seven key characteristics, including a mature culture (and a commitment to maintaining it), nursing excellence, deeply committed leadership, quality-focused hospital boards, an embrace of data and innovative technology (used in a practical manner), and local autonomy within health systems.”
Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com
