FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, including its Hoke and Richmond campuses, has been recognized as one of North Carolina’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.
Moore Regional climbed four spots in the publication’s annual Best Hospital’s recognition and ranks 5th statewide. Moore Regional also received high-performing marks in several procedures and conditions.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“We are committed to delivering high-quality care at all our facilities, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition from U.S. News,” FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster said. “The last year has brought challenges, and COVID-19 has changed the way people interact with their health care, but FirstHealth’s employees and medical staff are working harder than ever to serve our patients.”
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.
The Best Hospitals methodologies are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Moore Regional Hospital received high performing ratings for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery and stroke care. As departments of the hospital, both Moore Regional’s Richmond and Hoke campuses are also included in the ranking.
“Throughout the FirstHealth system and at all of our locations, we are committed to our core purpose – To Care for People,” Foster said. “We strive for high-quality care each day and remain committed to caring for the whole person as we work with them to improve their quality of life.”
For the full rankings, visit www.health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.
For more information on services provided at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, or its Richmond and Hoke campuses, visit www.firsthealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.