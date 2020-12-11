Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.
More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Moore Regional was one of just 19 hospitals selected to receive the Top Rural Hospital distinction.
“This award signifies FirstHealth’s long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, safe health care to our patients,” said Mickey W. Foster, MHA, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “As demonstrated during the challenging times we’ve faced over the last several months, FirstHealth employees and medical staff continue to display an unwavering dedication to our core purpose to care for people. It is an honor to be recognized at the national level for outstanding quality and patient safety.”
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat, and we are honored to recognize Moore Regional Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore Regional has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Sandhills region. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2020 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
