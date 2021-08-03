FirstHealth of the Carolinas is re-enacting visitor restrictions across its health system as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the Sandhills.
The restrictions began Tuesday. According to the hospital, only one support person will be permitted to accompany patients in emergency departments, hospitals and clinics.
For hospital inpatients, the support person can rotate, but only one person will be allowed inside the facility at a time. Surgical and emergency department patients are encouraged to identify one healthy adult support person for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Waiting rooms are closed for visitors of inpatients. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed, and no visitation is allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations.
Other safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 remain in place at all FirstHealth facilities. Patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a face mask throughout their time in the hospital or clinic.
The restrictions are similar to those imposed prior to the widespread availability of the coronavirus vaccine. The rising case numbers are due almost exclusively to the delta variant of COVID-19, which is far more contagious and more intense than prior versions of the virus. Unvaccinated individuals are far more susceptible to infections, medical officials have said.
COVID vaccines have proven to be effective against the variant, though so-called "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated individuals have been reported. However, in almost all those cases, the symptoms have been relatively mild and did not require hospitalization.
Visitors should not visit FirstHealth locations if they have one or more of the following symptoms: fever, new and unexplained cough, shortness of breath, or if they have encountered a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.
FirstHealth’s updated visitation policy allows the following:
• Hospital Inpatient, Surgery and ICU patients — One healthy adult support person. Patients are encouraged to identify one support person for the duration of their stay.
• Hospital Outpatient (for example, lab testing, imaging or cardiology testing at a FirstHealth hospital) — One healthy adult support person.
• Emergency Department — One healthy adult support person.
• Women & Children’s — One healthy adult support person for laboring and obstetric patients for the duration of their stay.
• All FirstHealth Clinics — One healthy adult support person, but we encourage visitors to wait in their car to limit the number of people in waiting room.
(1) comment
And yet First Health does not require their employees to be vaccinated. Seems they are continuing to put the community at risk with this policy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.