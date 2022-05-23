Cancer affects everyone. Nearly 17 million people are living with and beyond cancer in the United States, and there are more than 43 million cancer survivors across the world.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is committed to offering high-quality cancer care and recognizing the brave fighters who are taking on the disease each day. This June, cancer survivors throughout the Sandhills are invited to a picnic to celebrate the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day.
FirstHealth will honor survivors on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Cannon Park, in Pinehurst. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a picnic, games and giveaways.
“We are thrilled to be able to gather again as we honor cancer survivors and their families,” said Laura Kuzma, FirstHealth’s administrative director of Oncology Services and Clinical Trials. “Aside from the fun of a picnic gathering, we will also be able to share the latest information on the construction of our comprehensive cancer center.”
The new cancer center, scheduled to open in 2023, will change the face of cancer care in our region. Funded in part by The Foundation of FirstHealth's Building the Dream Campaign, the center will have it all – spaces for diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
A section of the center will be dedicated to research and world-class clinical trials, and there will be areas for newly diagnosed patients to meet with their care teams. It will include a healing garden, spaces for support group meetings and even a wellness and exercise area for patients. Caregivers will be considered, too, as they experience the cancer journey right along with someone who has been diagnosed.
