You’ve worked all day, dinner’s on the stove and little Johnny just twisted his ankle taking a half gainer off your backyard swingset. If you’re like a growing share of the population, your next stop won’t be the ER.
Walk-in care clinics were already on a growth trajectory in the decade before COVID-19 hit. The pandemic only emphasized the need for readily available, unscheduled healthcare delivery.
“We have seen a real demand for walk-in access to care,” said Dr. Dan Barnes, president of FirstHealth Physician Group, “especially after hours and on weekends. A convenient care clinic is great for non-emergency, urgent needs.”
FirstHealth of the Carolina is currently readying its ninth convenient care clinic location, at 1690 U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, set to open June 1. The former Rite Aid storefront is situated along the area’s most heavily trafficked corridor and will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
“We see the growth that is coming, particularly with several large apartment complexes on that side of the Pinehurst traffic circle. We felt like this was a good spot and having care there would be important,” Barnes said.
Similar to FirstHealth’s convenient care clinics at PineCroft Plaza shopping center in Pinehurst/Taylortown and in the Food Lion strip center on N.C. 22 in Whispering Pines — the two busiest clinics by patient volume — the new Southern Pines facility will share space with a Family Care practice.
Rather than competing with primary care providers, these neighborhood-based care clinics are generally viewed as a complementary component for healthcare delivery.
“This has been a successful model. The synergy has been really successful,” Barnes said, “when you have that easy transition, if a patient has a positive experience at a convenient care clinic for them to go over to see a primary care provider. It’s almost like a care team model by having them side-by-side,” Barnes said.
Depending on a patient’s health insurance, the co-pay for convenient care services may be higher than a traditional office visit. However, it is generally less expensive than a trip to the ER, by far.
Last fall FirstHealth extended the hours of its convenient care clinic on Ivey Drive, in the PineCroft Plaza shopping center, until midnight.
“The number of patients coming in those later hours exceeded our expectations,” Barnes said. He noted the extended hours also meant that Moore Regional Hospital’s emergency department was less congested and saw fewer patients who did not have true emergencies.
“We are helping people get to the right level of care where they can be treated in the most expeditious fashion,” said Barnes.
A Vital Role in Pandemic
The idea behind walk-in care is to “fill the void” between the need for a true emergency room visit and routine, preventive care. FirstHealth uses the terms “urgent care” and “convenient care” fairly synonymously.
Patients can expect to receive treatment at a convenient care clinic for urgent but not life-threatening illnesses, from flu tests to fractures. The facilities also provide occupational health services such as employment physicals and treating on-the-job injuries.
But as part of FirstHealth’s COVID response, having these clinics positioned across its primary service area “to evaluate testing were absolutely critical,” Barnes said. “They could diagnose and treat patients without them having to come to the hospital. Our ability to do that helped in our overall ability to respond to COVID.”
Dr. James Liffrig, a board-certified family medicine physician and retired army colonel, serves as medical director of FirstHealth Convenient Care and its associated occupational health program.
“We were growing well before COVID. As part of the overall business and support strategy, convenient care is the tip of the spear. It is fast and relatively easy to put in one of these clinics and start serving the community in places where growth is happening,” Liffrig said.
In early March 2020, the role of convenient care in the community took on heightened importance as the pandemic hit.
Liffrig said acutely ill patients or those exposed to COVD-19 were routed directly to a convenient care clinic location where they could be tested and treated, usually without ever leaving their vehicle.
“We were able to ramp up our services, seeing patients in their cars and using telehealth so we could deliver care as safely as possible. The safety template overlaid everything,” he said.
Between March 2020 and mid-April 2021, Firsthealth’s convenient care clinics conducted just shy of 45,000 COVID-19 tests. Of that number, overall, 19 percent of tested patients had positive results.
“To balance the need for safety, that is a very high number of people we tested and evaluated in a safe manner to not spread infection,” Liffrig added. “And we have not identified a single case of a staff member getting infected at work or staff transmitting an infection to patients, and we have looked. That right there tells a huge story.”
In addition, since the onset of the pandemic, the ‘FirstHealth on the Go’ telehealth app saw a 20-fold increase in visits. Convenient care providers were the first in the queue to answer those calls. It’s anticipated the demand for virtual medical services will be sustained as a long-term permanent part of healthcare delivery.
“Through all of this, that FirstHealth was named to Fortune’s 100 Top Hospitals list (announced earlier this week by IBM Watson Health) is tremendous,” added Liffrig. “I hope everyone appreciates what a big deal it is, and so telling of what kind of organization it is, to recognize FirstHealth’s leadership style as it operates as a full continuum of care.
“The outpatient function, and for convenient care to be included, played a large role in terms of the overall system for providing timely access (to medical care). How do you win an award like that during a pandemic? We’ve won before but to do it again during the pandemic was absolutely tremendous.”
The New Addition
FirstHealth’s newest convenient care clinic, located on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, is scheduled to open June 1.
Dr. Nicole Jackson, D.O., with FirstHealth Physician Group is the primary care provider who will care for patients in the adjacent Family Care practice at the same location. Jackson most recently worked in the FirstHealth primary care clinics in Richmond County.
Also planned for the same space is FirstHealth’s new concierge signature medicine service which will offer a level of personal attention, convenience and access that traditional primary care providers cannot. Patients will have access to a physician 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with same day or next-day appointments, extended office visits, patient navigators, and an emphasis on wellness and prevention with access to FirstHealth Fitness and nutrition services.
The practice in Southern Pines will be staffed by board certified geriatricians Dr. Loni Rogers Belyea and W. Miller Johnstone, III, and board certified internal medicine physician Dr. Julie Baugher.
