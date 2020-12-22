FirstHealth of the Carolinas has named three executives to its top ranks including an incoming chief operating officer and two longtime employees who have been promoted from interim roles.
Jonathan Davis, MPH, FACHE will be the new chief operating officer (COO) for the FirstHealth system. He is joined by Jeff Casey and Jenifir Bruno, M.D., as chief financial officer (CFO) and chief medical officer (CMO), respectively. Both have served in these positions on an interim basis since the summer.
“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to the FirstHealth family,” said CEO Mickey W. Foster. “He has a wealth of experience and a valuable skill set that will make a positive impact on the operations of our health system.”
FirstHealth of the Carolinas employs some 5,000 workers across its 15-county footprint. Its flagship Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst was recently recognized as a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, one of just 19 hospitals selected nationally for this award.
Davis brings nearly 20 years of health care executive experience and is currently the president of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., a position he has held since 2015. He is expected to join FirstHealth on or around March 15, 2021.
In his current role, Davis is also responsible for Sentara’s physician medical group, primary and subspecialty physician practices, and a community ambulatory surgical center. He also has officer responsibility for Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, which includes nursing facilities, Home Health and Hospice.
Prior to his current position, Davis served as president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and president/CEO of Via Christi-Mt. Carmel Regional Medical Center in Pittsburg, Kan. His career started in patient care in the early-90’s and includes experience with two of the largest faith-based health systems in the United States, Ascension and CHI-St. Vincent Health System. Jonathan was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and raised in Little Rock, Ark.
He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology from Arkansas State University, Master of Arts degree in Physiology from Northern Arizona University and Master of Public Health Administration from Tulane University/Arkansas Medical School. Jonathan is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
In addition, Davis has served in leadership positions on multiple community boards including the United Way, Boys & Girls Club of Central VA, The Center and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Janet, and three children look forward to joining the Moore County community.
“I would like to thank the team at Sentara Martha Jefferson for their extraordinary commitment to patient outcomes and compassionate care,” said Davis. “Sentara has made me a better leader with a focus on clinical process improvement and operational acumen.” Davis said that he’s excited to join the FirstHealth of the Carolinas team as the COO. “FirstHealth is an impressive health system and I look forward to supporting and contributing to an already great team and outstanding organization.”
“I extend my gratitude to Jonathan for his many contributions to Sentara and the community he served,” said Paul Gaden, president, Western Region for Sentara. “He is an engaged, compassionate, servant-leader who works tirelessly for his community and members of the team. I wish him and his family all the best as he embarks on this new and exciting endeavor.”
Both Casey and Bruno have long histories with FirstHealth and experience to tackle the additional responsibilities of their new permanent roles.
“They are seasoned professionals who both have the expertise to successfully lead the organization in their respective disciplines,” said Foster.
Casey joined FirstHealth in 1997, as the vice president of finance. He also has responsibility for Moore Regional Hospital’s Environmental Services and Food & Nutrition Services. Prior to joining FirstHealth, he was the CFO of Columbia Southwest Hospital in Louisville, Ky. and controller of Bluegrass Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Ky.
He replaces former CFO Lynn DeJaco who left FirstHealth in July.
An avid runner, Casey enjoys golfing and engaging in the community as a mentor for accounting students. He is also a graduate of Moore County Leadership Institute.
Dr. Bruno became affiliated with FirstHealth in March 2003 as a Moore Regional Hospital Hospitalist under a contractual relationship with UNC. In July of 2008, she joined FirstHealth as assistant medical director for the Hospitalist Program.
She relocated to Pinehurst when her husband, John, received a position at a local nephrology practice, and quickly fell in love with the community. She enjoys playing tennis in her free time and attending the sporting events of her two sons’, ages 13 and 15.
Since 2008, Bruno has served in leadership roles for both the FirstHealth Physician Group and the Medical Affairs Division. Additionally, she was appointed medical director for FirstCarolinaCare in 2015.
She replaces Dr. John Krahnert who retired as chief medical officer in July 2020. He had held that role since 2012, after first joining Moore Regional in 1990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.