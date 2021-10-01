FirstHealth Emergency Medical Services is now providing services to Lee County residents needing immediate medical attention as of Friday, Oct. 1.
Tim Simmons, M.Div., paramedic, has been named the director for FirstHealth Lee EMS. Simmons was previously the director of FirstHealth Chatham EMS serving in that role since February 2017. Prior to joining FirstHealth, Tim served as assistant director, operations for the Lee County EMS, which was then operated by Central Carolina Hospital.
“As we begin this transition in EMS services, the County is grateful for the 24 years of medical services provided by Central Carolina Hospital staff,” Lee County Commissioner Chairman Kirk Smith said, in a news release issued Friday. “I trust that FirstHealth of the Carolinas will continue to provide the professional service to the residents of our county.”
FirstHealth Regional EMS provides 24/7 coverage 365 days a year of 911 emergency medical services for Chatham, Montgomery, Richmond and now Lee counties. With 45 ambulances and more than 150 employees, the FirstHealth Regional EMS System is one of the largest ambulance systems in North Carolina, covering more than 3,200 square miles.
The system, including Critical Care Transport and Regional Medical Transport, responded to more than 26,000 calls with more than 22,595 patient transports and over 1,100,000 miles traveled over the last 12 months.
“Our first patient transport, more than 25 years ago, has led to a long-standing history of providing exceptional ambulance services in multiple counties,” said Mickey Foster, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “It is an honor and privilege for FirstHealth to serve the Lee County community. I’m grateful to the citizens of Lee County and the Board of Commissioners for their continued support.”
There will be no disruption of services as a result of the change and Lee County residents will not need to do anything differently when calling 911 for assistance. Residents will be taken to the nearest medical facility, which, in most cases, will continue to be Central Carolina Hospital.
For additional information and questions, please contact Hailey Hall, Lee County’s Communications Specialist, at (919) 718-4605 or the county’s Emergency Services department at (919) 718-4670.
