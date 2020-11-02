FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has achieved the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades and is named in the top 10 percent in the nation for outstanding performance in joint replacement and stroke care.
Healthgrades is the leading online resource for clinical performance and hospital quality.
The Outstanding Patient Experience Award places Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke among the top five percent in the nation for patient experience. Moore Regional is the only hospital in the state to earn this distinction for eight years in a row.
Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of those hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this distinction.
“This prestigious recognition from Healthgrades is a testament to FirstHealth’s long-standing commitment to high-quality, safe health care,” said Mickey Foster, FirstHealth chief executive officer. “As demonstrated during the challenging times we’ve faced over the last several months, FirstHealth employees and medical staff continue to display unwavering dedication to our core purpose to care for people. I am beyond proud of the FirstHealth family and this well-deserved honor.”
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to physician and nurse communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.
Moore Regional has also been recognized for superior outcomes in joint replacement and stroke care, according to Healthgrades. The hospital is ranked among the top 10 percent in the nation for outstanding performance in the two specialty areas of focus.
According to FirstHealth Neurohospitalist and Stroke Center Medical Director Dr. Melanie Blacker, “the Healthgrades recognition for excellence in stroke care is a reflection of the dedication of our multidisciplinary stroke team to consistently provide optimal stroke care to patients.”
FirstHealth’s orthopedic surgery program, which includes joint replacement, is consistently ranked one of the top in the region.
“To be recognized by Healthgrades as a leader in excellence in joint replacement confirms our commitment to providing the highest level of care to our orthopaedic patients,” said Kurt Wohlrab, M.D., chair of the orthopaedic service line at FirstHealth. “High-quality patient care is at the forefront of everything we do, and our team is honored to receive this recognition.”
“The importance of hospital quality is top of mind for consumers, as they are becoming more aware of the differences of care provided by different hospitals. Consumers can feel confident knowing that hospitals that are recognized for their performance in joint replacement and stroke care provide high quality care and superior outcomes,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades.
FirstHealth was also recognized as a five-star recipient for the following clinical achievements: total knee replacement; treatment of respiratory failure; treatment of heart failure; and treatment of stroke.
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated comparative outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.
Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).
The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at: https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
