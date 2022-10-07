As an increased focus on policing as it relates to mental health has come to the forefront, local leaders from both the mental health and public service communities have worked together to create a training program built to keep everyone involved in these high-stress situations safe.
Several times a year, Moore County first responders spend a week going through Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training at Sandhills Community College, led by organizations familiar with mental illnesses, addiction or drug abuse. The five-day, 40-hour class is rigorous, but first responders gain a better understanding of how to do their jobs safely.
“Prior to going through the class, and then even more so since completing the class, I have used a lot of these references,” said sheriff’s deputy Tori Price after completing training for the first time. “That gives us more of an understanding and more of the know-how to call these people and make sure … people are getting the services they are supposed to be getting.”
Price and four other deputies from the Moore County Sheriff’s office recently graduated from the program that was held in September at Sandhills Community College. She has worked as a first responder for 15 years, some of that as a 911 dispatcher prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement.
During her time in the public safety field, Price has noticed a growing need for law enforcement officers to be equipped with de-escalation tactics taught in the CIT classes.
“It doesn’t do the public or us any good for every situation to be a high-stress situation,” Price said. “I’ve had a huge response from people just learning that there are resources available to them. When they hear that, they kind of let out a breath, and open up to hear what those resources are and to letting us help them.”
The class curriculum was created in Memphis in the 1980s. Each time it is implemented to a new area, mental health groups, law enforcement and other health organizations come together to mold the class to fit the jurisdiction that first responders will serve.
George Reynolds helped establish the Moore County CIT program, having worked with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) chapter in Moore County for more than 20 years. The classes were first offered locally in 2008. With curriculum created by local leaders and delivered with the help of more than 20 volunteer speakers, the class provides the foundation for a pillar in community policing.
“The first two days are focused on training and teaching. The third day is also focused on teaching, but what they learn becomes more realistic now because they have people who are living with a mental illness sit in front of the class full of law enforcement officers and tell their stories,” Reynolds said. “We give these people a lot of credit for doing that. That takes a lot of chutzpah. There is also a field visit where we take the officers to a location that has accepted us to be there.”
Visits to places like Linden Lodge and the Woodland House allow the students a chance to further their learning out of the classroom. Leaders from Sandhills Center and FirstHealth Behavioral Services are some of the organizers who also provide CIT instruction.
As classes progress, first responders implement teaching into scenarios based on real-life occurrences. These scenarios allow officers to learn how to approach someone who might be in need of medical care as opposed to being transported to the jail immediately.
“One of the first things we promote at the beginning of the class is officer safety. That’s one of our priorities to make sure the officers are safe, and the people that are living with a mental illness are safe so everyone goes home at night,” Renolds said, also mentioning that the tactics taught are a jail diversion program. “The officers have the latitude because they don’t need to charge someone right away. They can charge a week or two weeks later for that matter. We’re trying to instill in them to take these people to the hospital, or some other location where they can get the help they need and not put them in jail.”
Price said the class helped her realize just how important taking the time to properly assess a situation can be.
“My biggest takeaway from it was the resources, but also the peer support. The de-escalation of learning to slow down and take a minute, and teaching that to younger officers, and showing them what that extra minute can and can’t do,” Price said. “Sometimes we don’t have that opportunity, but if we do have a minute to take a step back and assess and talk about what may or may not be going on, that can make a world of a difference in someone’s life.”
While much of the class is based around policing, Reynolds said other branches of public safety, like firefighters and paramedics, are also welcome. At the last class, FirstHealth Security also had representatives. Reynolds sees an increased need for 911 dispatchers to take the class as well.
“They are actually the very first responder because they get the call, and the information they get can make life easier for the law enforcement officers going out there, or the EMS personnel,” Reynolds said. “They are already preparing in their mind’s eye what they need to do and how best to do it.”
Reynolds has served as a speaker, a curriculum planner and the class photographer for Moore County CIT. His dedication to working to build up the relationship between first responders and those with mental illnesses led to his recent recognition as the CIT National Advocate of the Year through CIT International.
“Teaching how to engage with people is a huge part of it. Community policing is engaging with the community. It’s being involved, and them seeing me enough on the positive front that they feel they can come to officers if there is a legal matter,” Price said. “Mental health, mental disabilities, drug use and addiction affects everybody. That’s what has been evident through everyone having CIT training.”
Reynolds sees how the community working together can help grow awareness for first responders and mental health organizations.
“CIT says that the key word in CIT is team. It’s not just about training, it’s about bringing the community together. Recognizing the problem, and working together to address that need,” Reynolds said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.