Southern PInes-based First Flight Agency recently won six Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) Directory of Excellence Awards.
These are in addition to three American Advertising Federation's American Advertising awards (ADDY's) recently received.
"This is an honor shared by the entire team. This is evidence of the world-class talent we have in our small community. There is amazing energy here at First Flight Agency, and we're so lucky to get to work with incredible clients who are doing unique and meaningful things," said Kit McKinley, FFA Agency Director.
Established in 2016 as a subsidiary of The Pilot, FFA is a strategic, full-service marketing agency with offices in Southern Pines, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. The name was inspired by the courage, creativity and ingenuity of the Wright Brothers, who introduced the world to the possibilities of flight.
The ADP Awards are an international competition, both judge and peer-voted upon, to recognize excellence in directory and marketing expertise. The awards highlight marketing innovations and have long been considered one of the highest honors an agency can receive.
FFA received the following ADP awards and recognitions:
Directory Division
- Second place in “Excellence in Cover Design and Art – Print” for the 2021 Moore County Telephone Directory;
- Second place in the “Excellence in Directory Ad Effectiveness and Design” for its work with Jacobs Roofing.
Marketing Division
- Second place in the “Excellence in Marketing - Best Advertiser's Website” category for its work with Fletcher Industries;
- Second place in the “Excellence in Marketing - Best Social Media Strategy” category for its work with Moore County Schools;
- Third place in “Excellence in Marketing - Best Strategy to Grow Digital Audience” for its work with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic;
- Second place in the “Excellence in Marketing - Industry Innovation” category for producing the Moore County Telephone Directory.
While the ADP is judge and peer-based, the ADDY awards are voted on by a committee of industry experts. They are regional awards, and the AAF Triangle encompasses the Raleigh-Durham triad and surrounding areas. It is one of only three groups in North Carolina.
The ADDY awards are the world's largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries annually.
First Flight Agency received the following ADDY awards and recognitions:
- A silver honor in the category “Cross Platform, Integrated Campaigns, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, Local” for its work with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic;
- A silver honor in the category “Online/Interactive, Websites, B-to-B” for its work with Fletcher Industries; and
- A bronze honor in the category “Elements of Advertising, Visual, Logo Design” for its work with Fletcher Industries.
"Our team set as a goal for ourselves and our clients that the level of creative work coming out of First Flight Agency is to be the very best it can be. Creative awards are a great source of validation that we are achieving that goal. With outstanding creative executions across all channels, we succeed, and just as importantly, our clients do too," added Keith Borshak, FFA Creative Director.
This is the agency’s first year applying for both regional and international awards. Prior to creating FFA, the team had also been designing, developing, and producing the Moore County Telephone Directory for over 20 years.
Congrats to First Flyte! So pleased by your recent wins!
