Kit McKinley was selected to serve as United Way of Moore County chairman of the Board recently. A long-time volunteer for United Way special events, Kit has served on the board of directors, secretary to the board, and the executive committee prior to taking on the role of board chair.
“Kit became a household name in volunteers for United Way and was instrumental in the success of the adult tricycle races that were held from time to time in downtown Southern Pines. As agency director for First Flight, in Southern Pines, she brings her experience in marketing, digital advertising and leading teams and projects to the board,” said Linda Pearson, president and CEO for United Way of Moore County.
At the helm, McKinley is excited to continue working with United Way and to help guide the organization forward in light of recent growth and demographic changes to our community and challenges facing the nonprofit world.
McKinley said she supports the United Way of Moore County because their efforts support local programs and organizations. Funds raised in our community stay in the community to help build a better place for all to live, work and raise families.
The 2022-2023 UWMC campaign, “The Cycle of Poverty Stops When We Unite,” encompasses the mission of working to advance the common good of the lives in our community. By partnering with agencies that focus on a quality education that leads to stable jobs, sustained income independence, and better physical and mental health we believe the cycle can be broken.
“We have been working a new strategy for the past few years due to the pandemic, one that uses more digital efforts as our in-person events have been limited,” said McKinley. “I was thrilled to partner with the town of Southern Pines to for our annual campaign kickoff event Woof-stock. I believe we were able to bring awareness of United Way of Moore County to a new audience.”
United Way of Moore County partners with and funds 13 local charitable organizations and 15 programs, including American Red Cross, The Arc of Moore County, The Bethany House, Bethesda Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Friend to Friend, Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills, Moore County 4-H, Northern Moore Family Resource Center (Hope Academy), Partners for Children and Families (barbershop initiative), Sandhills Moore Coalition for Human Care, Sandhills Student Assistance Program, The Care Group (mentoring/reading stations/COVID recovery tutoring).
The United Way of Moore County also provides 2-1-1, an information and referral service to the community connecting local people to services in Moore County, and ensuring help for families impacted by COVID-19 with the COVID-Relief Fund.
