First Flight Agency (FFA) was awarded six Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) Directory of Excellence Awards in May. These, in addition to the three American Advertising Federation's American Advertising Awards (ADDY's) they received, highlight an impressive awards season for the boutique agency.
In total, FFA earned nine awards in their first year applying.
"This is an honor shared by the entire team. This is evidence of the world-class talent we have in our small community. There is amazing energy here at First Flight Agency, and we're so lucky to get to work with incredible clients who are doing unique and meaningful things," said Kit McKinley, FFA Agency Director.
Established in 2016, as a subsidiary of The Pilot, FFA is a strategic, full-service marketing agency with offices in Southern Pines, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. The name was inspired by the courage, creativity and ingenuity of the Wright Brothers, who introduced the world to the possibilities of flight.
McKinley said both the ADP and ADDY awards are renowned in the industry. The ADP Awards are an international competition, both judge and peer-voted upon, to recognize excellence in directory and marketing expertise. The awards highlight marketing innovations and have long been considered one of the highest honors an agency can receive.
FFA received the following ADP awards and recognitions:
● DIRECTORY DIVISION:
○ Excellence in Cover Design and Art – Print
■ 2021 Moore County Telephone Directory
■ 2nd place
○ Excellence in Directory Ad Effectiveness and Design
■ Jacobs Roofing
■ 2nd place
● MARKETING DIVISION:
○ Excellence in Marketing - Best Advertiser's Website
■ 170 Years of Innovation, Fletcher Industries
■ 2nd place
○ Excellence in Marketing
■ Best Social Media Strategy
■ Public Education Offers Choices, Moore County Schools
■ 2nd place
○ Excellence in Marketing
■ Best Strategy to Grow Digital Audience
■ Pregnancy Fair Goes Virtual, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
■ 3rd place
○ Excellence in Marketing - Industry Innovation
■ Marketing Agency Produces Phone Book
■ 2nd place
While the ADP is judge and peer-based, the ADDY awards are strictly voted on by a committee of industry experts. They are regional awards, and the AAF Triangle encompasses the Raleigh-Durham triad and surrounding areas. It is one of only three groups in North Carolina. The ADDY awards are the world's largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries annually.
FFA received the following ADDY awards and recognitions:
● Cross Platform, Integrated Campaigns, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, Local ○ Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, Silver
● Online/Interactive, Websites, B-to-B
○ Fletcher Industries, Silver
● Elements of Advertising, Visual, Logo Design
○ Fletcher Industries, Bronze
"Our team set as a goal for ourselves and our clients that the level of creative work coming out of First Flight Agency is to be the very best it can be. Creative awards are a great source of validation that we are achieving that goal. With outstanding creative executions across all channels, we succeed, and just as importantly, our clients do too," added Keith Borshak, FFA Creative Director.
Each product produced and represented in these awards was born out of creativity, teamwork, and the innovative thinking that FFA prides itself on. While this is their first year applying for both regional and international awards, FFA has been delivering successful campaigns and projects for their clients, large and small, for more than five years. Prior to creating FFA, the team had also been designing, developing, and producing the Moore County Telephone Directory for over 20 years. These awards place FFA in the company of the best agencies in the region and world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.