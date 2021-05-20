Kit McKinley

Kit McKinley, First Flight Agency

First Flight Agency (FFA) was awarded six Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) Directory of Excellence Awards in May. These, in addition to the three American Advertising Federation's American Advertising Awards (ADDY's) they received, highlight an impressive awards season for the boutique agency.

In total, FFA earned nine awards in their first year applying.

"This is an honor shared by the entire team. This is evidence of the world-class talent we have in our small community. There is amazing energy here at First Flight Agency, and we're so lucky to get to work with incredible clients who are doing unique and meaningful things," said Kit McKinley, FFA Agency Director.

Established in 2016, as a subsidiary of The Pilot, FFA is a strategic, full-service marketing agency with offices in Southern Pines, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh. The name was inspired by the courage, creativity and ingenuity of the Wright Brothers, who introduced the world to the possibilities of flight.

McKinley said both the ADP and ADDY awards are renowned in the industry. The ADP Awards are an international competition, both judge and peer-voted upon, to recognize excellence in directory and marketing expertise. The awards highlight marketing innovations and have long been considered one of the highest honors an agency can receive.

FFA received the following ADP awards and recognitions:

● DIRECTORY DIVISION:

○ Excellence in Cover Design and Art – Print

■ 2021 Moore County Telephone Directory

■ 2nd place

○ Excellence in Directory Ad Effectiveness and Design

■ Jacobs Roofing

■ 2nd place

● MARKETING DIVISION:

○ Excellence in Marketing - Best Advertiser's Website

■ 170 Years of Innovation, Fletcher Industries

■ 2nd place

Fletcherindustries.com

○ Excellence in Marketing

■ Best Social Media Strategy

■ Public Education Offers Choices, Moore County Schools

■ 2nd place

○ Excellence in Marketing

■ Best Strategy to Grow Digital Audience

■ Pregnancy Fair Goes Virtual, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic

■ 3rd place

○ Excellence in Marketing - Industry Innovation

■ Marketing Agency Produces Phone Book

■ 2nd place

firstflightagency.com

While the ADP is judge and peer-based, the ADDY awards are strictly voted on by a committee of industry experts. They are regional awards, and the AAF Triangle encompasses the Raleigh-Durham triad and surrounding areas. It is one of only three groups in North Carolina. The ADDY awards are the world's largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries annually.

FFA received the following ADDY awards and recognitions:

● Cross Platform, Integrated Campaigns, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, Local ○ Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, Silver

● Online/Interactive, Websites, B-to-B

○ Fletcher Industries, Silver

● Elements of Advertising, Visual, Logo Design

○ Fletcher Industries, Bronze

"Our team set as a goal for ourselves and our clients that the level of creative work coming out of First Flight Agency is to be the very best it can be. Creative awards are a great source of validation that we are achieving that goal. With outstanding creative executions across all channels, we succeed, and just as importantly, our clients do too," added Keith Borshak, FFA Creative Director.

Keith Borshak

Keith Borshak, First Flight Agency

Each product produced and represented in these awards was born out of creativity, teamwork, and the innovative thinking that FFA prides itself on. While this is their first year applying for both regional and international awards, FFA has been delivering successful campaigns and projects for their clients, large and small, for more than five years. Prior to creating FFA, the team had also been designing, developing, and producing the Moore County Telephone Directory for over 20 years. These awards place FFA in the company of the best agencies in the region and world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days