First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, announced management team changes and a new alignment of its business into three organizational lines, according to a press release issued Friday.
Adam Currie was named Chief Banking Officer of First Bank and Elizabeth Bostian will become General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer. Blaise Buczkowski, First Bank’s chief administrative officer, will continue in that role and become the Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Bostian.
CEO and president Michael G. Mayer will continue to maintain his office in Greensboro, while Buczkowski will continue to maintain her office in First Bank’s headquarters in Southern Pines.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Erik Cradle will retire effective Nov. 12. Following his retirement, he will serve as a consultant to First Bank through the transition.
Commercial Banking Executive Brad Mickle will maintain his office in Wilmington; Community Banking Executive Rob Patterson will maintain his office in Sanford; and Retail Banking Executive Bill Bunn will maintain his office in Raleigh. All three report to Currie.
"We are excited that these important members of our leadership team will undertake expanded responsibilities as we move forward into the future. We believe that First Bank will have expanded opportunities to implement our strategy of thoughtful and disciplined growth,” said Mayer. “The experience and depth that will be provided by these colleagues in their expanded roles will be critical to achieving our goals of growth, community support and revenue generation.”
“I would also like to thank Eric Credle for his 24 years of hard work and dedication as our Chief Financial Officer. He has been a critical part of the growth and success of our bank.”
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, with total assets of approximately $8.2 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state chartered institution that provides a wide array of banking products and services through 100 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.
First Bank also provides SBA loans to its customers through a nationwide network of lenders. For more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com.
