Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A fire broke out Monday at the Austin’s Ridge apartment complex in Southern Pines, causing extensive damage to a second-story unit and forcing tenants to evacuate from a building.

No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze, which was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at an apartment home off Austin’s Ridge Circle. First responders arrived to find a “full-fledged” fire raging in the apartment, according to Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department.

“There’s flame damage in the living room and heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment,” Cameron said at the scene, adding that firefighters moved quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the building. “There is a little bit of smoke in some of the other apartments but it’s very, very mild and not enough to keep somebody from staying there.”

No one was inside the apartment when the fire started. Cameron said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department was aided by crews from Cypress Pointe, Pinehurst and Fort Bragg. Representatives from the American Red Cross were seen entering the complex at 8 p.m. to assist the apartment’s displaced residents.

