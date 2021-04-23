Firefighters successfully contained a blaze that damaged part of Aberdeen Fabrics on Saturday.
The fire at the facility, which is located in the 11500 block of U.S. 15-501, was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Witnesses said flames were visible from the highway.
Several agencies responded to the scene, and Aberdeen Fire Chief Phillip Richardson said the fire was quickly extinguished. The damage to the structure, he said, was minimal.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
